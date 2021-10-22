One of the bespoke costume ideas created by a team of MFA students who won the CFDA Design for Social Justice Scholar Award

Parsons students win scholarships in several categories from the Council of Fashion Designers of America

For the 25th anniversary of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) scholarship program, the selection process has been more competitive than ever, as only 19 students out of over 320 applicants have been recognized.

As the first ranked design school in the country, Parsons was well represented in the list of winners, with students from across the School of Fashion at Parsons winning scholarships in various categories.

Firas Zedan, BFA Fashion Design 22 years old, was one of the Coach Dream It Real X CFDA Design Scholarship Award recipients, while Nayon Kim, BFA Fashion Design 22, was one of the two CFDA Design Scholar award winners. Alexandra Petina, Eva Heugenhauser and Tao Li, all MFA Fashion Design and Society 22, won the CFDA Design for Social Justice Scholar Award, while Rebecca Flood, BFA Fashion Design 22, won the CFDA Suntchi Image-Maker Award. Finally, Padina Bondar-Gibbs, MFA Textiles 22, won the Geoffrey Beene Design Masters Scholar Award.

With our innovative and important visions in mind, we greatly appreciate receiving this scholarship to further strengthen our voices and contributions as fashion designers, shared Petina, Heugenhauser and Li, who won the CFDA award. Design for Social Justice Scholar. With this support, we can face our monetary challenges, which helps us grow personally, gaining more financial security as well as self-confidence and reliability. Especially since COVID-19 has strongly impacted our education, since we have not been able to access our workspaces properly and have had to face many restrictions and limitations, we are greatly benefiting from this great scholarship opportunity.

Petina, Heugenhauser and Li developed their project as part of a course taught by Joff Moolhuizen and Lucy Jones, Fashion Design 15, where groups of students each worked with a different person from the disability community to create a custom design of their choice. Their group worked specifically with Aaron Pagan, who is deaf, and wanted a tailored suit that would give him better mobility as he uses American Sign Language to communicate.

As fashion designers, we feel the strong need to take responsibility not only to serve but also to defend populations within society who are often ignored or alienated, the designers shared. We would like to appreciate this chance as a key to providing an open platform for different communities.

The designers who created the Aarons costume were also inspired by his willingness and willingness to share his experiences as a deaf person, which allowed them to establish unique design principles that guided their creation process.

When developing the design of our applications, our intention was to provide Deaf people with some form of visual representation – recognition tools – that will highlight their distinctive identity and mode of spatial communication, the designers explained. At the same time, our designs aim to inspire more people to learn sign language and to take more interest in cognitive language models.

The designers created gloves with text sewn onto them for Aaron

Each of the designers highlighted that their Parsons training helped broaden their horizons regarding the power of design and the role fashion plays in helping underserved communities, while also giving them the opportunity to learn from. experienced teachers in and out of the classroom.

In addition, they are grateful for the CFDA scholarship, which provides them with essential financial support and which has given them confidence in their work.

For the future, the three designers hope that the fashion industry can create a dialogue between different groups of under-represented people and that the industry will shift its focus from luxury to helping humanity.

We believe that the diversity within our company can help each individual to grow and develop, the designers said. Thus, it is essential that we not only respect cultural differences, but also defend their rights and embrace their cultural and social values.