Hill House Nap Dresses Now Available In Holiday Prints

– Hill Houses Nap Dresses became an official thing this summer, with their comfortable and airy dresses inject a little romance into our wardrobes. The concept is simple, they are unlimited enough to take an afternoon nap (if one has the luxury of that time) and also sophisticated enough to open the door when the neighbor rings the doorbell and wakes you up. . The skirts are loose; bodices are usually smocked up for a bit of shaping. But it turns out it’s not just a summer fling: Hill House just dropped a ton of styles with holiday prints and fabrics so we can make our way through the holiday season too. (Loose styles are also particularly suitable for seasonal meals): Think jewel-colored velvet, tartan and draped sleeves. Other styles have arrived as well, including tulle skirts, loungewear designed for all genders, kids’ outfits, and comfy cardigans. Read on for some of our new favorite styles, and buy them at Hill House before they sell out. The Ellie Nap Dress ($ 150; hillhousehome.com) Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress This comfy dress features a smocked bodice and flowing sleeves, plus a little holiday vibe, with holly vines and leaf embroidery on the sleeves. (There are also cute little red and green dots on the neckline.) It’s also available in the brand’s other winter prints. The Jasmine Nap Dress ($ 225; hillhousehome.com) Hill House The jasmine nap dress Available in a luxurious deep emerald and burgundy velvet, this nap dress was meant for more than just a nap. Wear it to cocktails and holiday events or pair it with tall boots for a chilly fall day. The Akilah Nap Dress ($ 200; hillhousehome.com) Hill House The Akilah Nap Dress A draped, ruffled neckline showcases the velvet texture of this chic evening dress for a glamorous take on what could be the most comfortable evening gown you’ve ever had. The Athena Nap Dress ($ 100; hillhousehome.com) Hill House Athena nap dress The mini version of the iconic nap dress has been rolling out in a few holiday tartans, along with an all-purpose black that lets you go from an after-work event to Sunday couch time. (We especially love the jewel brocade print, as everyone bookmarks the page when it’s not sold out!) The all-round plush jogger ($ 75; hillhousehome.com) Hill House All kinds of plush jogging These super comfy joggers are part of the brand’s largest collection of loungewear for men and women and loved the comfy ski town print on this one (keep an eye out for skiers wearing ski dresses. nap in the print scenes). The Little Ellie Nap Dress ($ 75; hillhousehome.com) Hill House The little Ellie nap dress This mini version of the famous Ellie Nap Dress is designed for toddlers 6 months to 10 years old and even comes in some of the same holiday variations as the adult edition.

