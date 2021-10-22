Emma Watson wore a recycled wedding dress for her first red carpet appearance in years





When Emma Watson steps onto a red carpet, it’s always pure magic (pardon the pun), and her latest look is no exception. Sunday, Harry potter The alum attended Prince Williams’ first Earthshot Award, a program founded by Prince and naturalist Sir David Attenborough to help create solutions to climate change and absolutely stunned by the coolest reuse of a wedding dress that we have never seen. Watson wore a personalized and recycled wedding dress created by the designer Harris roseau using wedding dresses provided by the organization Oxfam (which aims to end inequality, poverty and injustice). The dresses were transformed into a chic asymmetric tulle top cut in layers on one side and left off the floor on the other. Getty Images

The top of the dress, which is part of Reed’s FOUND collection, was adorned with intricate ivory lace that also acted as suspenders and bordered the edge of the low-cut back. She paired the avant-garde tunic with black wide-leg pants and an unexpected black platform sneaker. To complete the enchanting look, the actress chose jewelry from the Harris Reed x Missoma collection, including gorgeous gold bracelets, rings and earrings. Her bob haircut was deeply parted and softly curled. Getty Images

During the event, Watson, who has not appeared on a red carpet since 2019, presented the Fix Our Climate Award, which was awarded to AEM Electrolyser. This green hydrogen technology aims to replace fossil fuels. Getty Images

“I have spent much of my professional life playing in fictional fantasy worlds where the impossible can be made possible. Now we have to do the same for climate change here in the real world,” he said. – she declared at the event. “There have been many other times in history where it has been said that something cannot be done, and then people believed in a better world and did it. This time is no different, I know we can. ” So thank you, Emma, ​​for showing us that sustainability can be beautiful and that there is always a creative way to dress up your wedding dress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brides.com/emma-watson-upcycled-wedding-dress-red-carpet-5206574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos