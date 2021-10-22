In Zalando’s approach to circular fashion – Glossy

For many multi-brand retailers, the transformation of their business into a circular one has not even started. But German e-commerce multinational Zalando is taking several steps forward with bold regenerative materials initiatives, early adoption of a second-hand section, and a solutions-oriented corporate culture.

Zalando has outperformed others in the e-commerce space, 40% growth in the second quarter of 2021. This was reinforced by his efforts to extend the life of fashion. Its objectives as part of its Do.More sustainable development strategy stipulate that, in 2023, it “will apply the principles of circularity and extend the lifespan of at least 50 million fashion products”. His most recent investment in circular fashion was in Infinited Fiber, a company that works to create cellulose-based raw materials in a reclaimed textile fiber called Infinna. In a statement, Zalando Co-CEO David Schneider said, “With the investment in Infinited Fiber Company, we are starting a collaboration with a circular technology innovator to increase the recycled textiles industry’s share of new products. textiles, which is currently only 1%.

In April of this year, the company, which has 45 million active consumers in 23 markets and offers 4,500 brands, released a report study purchasing behavior and sustainability,based on a European-wide survey of 22-34 year olds.Multi-brand retailers face a particularly difficult task, as many of their consumers in the youth categories look to them first for affordability before sustainable fashion.This was confirmed in the investigation.

While 60% of respondents say they consider transparency important, only 20% actively seek information from brands before buying. About 53% point to the need for ethical work policies, but less than half of the group study the topic before buying. Zalando is trying to make this easier, with repair service drivers in Germany using the technology behind the UK based digital closet app, Save Your Wardrobe (SYW), as well as circular fashion collections. This approach has clearly worked, since last year 50% of its customers bought one or more products. reported on the site as sustainable.

Zalando’s second “RedeZign for Circularity” collection from his private label Zign, released in October this year, was created with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and sustainable development advice Circular Fashion. Each item is made using circular design principles. The first collection consisted of five products, while the last offers 50. This level of adoption of circularity within the fashion industry is rare at the retail level.

Laura Coppen, responsible for circularity at Zalando, said: We know from our Report on the gap between attitudes and behaviors that customers increasingly want to make more sustainable choices, and about 60% of customers want to extend the life of their garments through repair, occasion and sustainable disposal. About 25% pass their clothes on rather than throwing them away. However, this is not the general consensus of consumers, who want brands in the sector to buy back their clothes and manage the initiatives necessary for their impact.

Zalando was also very early in adopting a “used” section on its site, even including the pieces featured in its campaigns. For many luxury brands, the opportunity can become a problem unless the items are maintained in perfect quality. Coppen said: Since the launch in September 2020, the supply has grown tenfold from 20,000 to over 200,000 items. [of clothing]. We have received positive feedback from the 13 markets where the offer is online. Customers appreciate the fast delivery and high convenience of payment and return methods, as well as our plastic-free packaging. In our points of sale, we also offer items with minor defects, such as a missing button. These items are labeled accordingly in the store. We also take the opportunity to donate the remaining stock to organizations like Humedica, an NGO providing humanitarian aid.

However, there is still room for improvement. One of the biggest issues raised recently in the field of sustainability concerns the Higg Index, a measure put in place by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition which measures the impact on the “durability” of materials used in industry. It is used in Zalando’s own sustainability calculations. But the clue turned out to be a problem when evaluating the materials. In 2020, SAC increased the Material Durability Index (MSI) score for silk from 681 to 1086 and decreased the score for polyester from 44 to 36, implying that polyester is better for the fabric. planet. Natural materials, in particular, have suffered, although they do not contribute to micro-loss like plastics and have a longer lifespan throughout the product lifecycle. As Zalando takes more circular approaches and prioritizes regenerative fiber, it will undoubtedly need to reconsider its use of the Higg Index for sustainability.