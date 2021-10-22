aka Brands Completes Acquisition of First Direct-to-Consumer Menswear Brand, mnml | Business

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 21, 2021–

aka Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a next-generation direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brand brand accelerator (aka Brands or the Company), today announced that it has acquired all of the stakes in mnml, a men’s brand US-based DTC, totaling $ 48.6 million in cash and equity. The acquisition was completed on October 14, 2021 and is expected to be immediately accretive to net income.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, mnml is a fast-growing men’s streetwear brand that designs cutting-edge, top-notch clothing at affordable prices. As a forerunner in the DTC streetwear segment, mnml has created strong brand recognition and is an established destination for modern wardrobe staples, current trends and highly sought after styles. The brand has developed a data-driven merchandising model to deliver quality, trendy fashion to customers faster and at an affordable price. Mnmls’ authentic social media marketing strategy, evidenced by its over 1 million social platform subscribers, promotes effective customer acquisition and strong brand loyalty. In fiscal 2020, mnml’s net sales were approximately $ 20 million, of which approximately 20% came from outside of the United States. mnml will be sold by Culture Kings in the US and Australia in addition to its own website, mnml.la.

“As a high growth, content rich and forward thinking brand, mnml fits perfectly into the aka portfolio, and I am delighted to welcome it to our group of DTC fashion brands,” said Jill Ramsey , CEO of aka Marques. The brand has a proven track record, and it’s another step towards our vision to become the global leader in direct-to-consumer fashion for the next generation. Mnmls’ merchandising expertise and very loyal customer base provide synergy opportunities with Culture Kings which we believe will generate compelling growth for both brands. The acquisition strengthens our presence in the dynamic streetwear market, and we are confident that mnml has enormous opportunities for significant growth in the United States and internationally. I look forward to working with Matthew Fields and the mnml team as we leverage our next generation retail platform to take this awesome brand to the next level.

“Aka Brands is a leading DTC brand acquirer and accelerator and the perfect partner to evolve mnml,” said Matthew Fields, founder and CEO of mnml. “We are confident that our customers and our brand will benefit from AKA Brands’ highly skilled leadership team and extensive experience in scaling successful e-commerce businesses while maintaining the authenticity of the We are excited to join the other big brands in AKA’s portfolio and work closely with Culture Kings to create value and opportunity for both of our businesses.

Additional details of the transaction will be discussed during the company’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call, the date of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

About aka Marques

Established in 2018, aka Brands is a brand accelerator of consumer-oriented fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the aka portfolio is customer-driven, curates quality exclusive products, creates authentic and inspiring social content, and targets a distinct Gen Z and Millennial audience. aka Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate growth, expand into new markets and improve profitability. Current brands in the aka brand portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. , intends, believes, seeks, can, will, should, in the future, propose and variations of such similar words or phrases (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, and could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Among other things, there can be no assurance that AKA Brands will realize the expected benefits from the acquisition of mnml or that the acquisition will achieve the results discussed in this press release. For a more in-depth discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the company’s expectations, please see Brands’ final prospectus relating to its initial public offering, dated September 21, 2021. , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. aka Brands assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

