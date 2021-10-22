Seoul Fashion Week SS22 promotes Korean history





Fashion, history and culture have come together to create one of the biggest events of the year in Korea, Seoul Fashion Week for SS22. 37 Korean brands took the colorful virtual runway to present their collections inspired by the country’s history. This year’s Seoul Fashion Week was all digital in an effort to initiate an active digital transformation in the fashion industry and meet COVID-19 restrictions. Set in a 600-year-old space, Seoul Fashion Week aimed to promote the beauty and history of the city by supporting digital fashion films, much like those made for the fashion show. Short videos from the event follow designer brands as they conceptualize their collections around Seoul’s cultural landmarks. Thanks to this clever way of presenting clothes in an inventive light, the 37 luxury brands have left their mark on fashion week. Hanacha Studio, NOHANT, SEOKWON YOON, HOLY NUMBER 7, GRAPHIST MAN. G were some of the designers featured in the event. Using the Korean Palace, Gyeonghuigung Palace, as a backdrop, Hanacha Studio and NOHANT presented homogeneous collections to the public. The old brand created harmonious silhouettes mixed with simplified lines to offer a fresh look. While NOHANT flaunted a modern preppy aesthetic imbued with neutral color palettes. 1 of 3

2 of 3

3 of 3

For the two creators, SEOKWOON YOON and Graphic Designer Man. G, fascinating concepts were the themes of their lines. The SEOKWOON YOON collection was based on artificial intelligence and featured three-dimensional pockets. Inspired by the passing of time, Graphic Designer Man. The concept of Gs re-penetration breathes the present into the gaps of the past. 1 of 4

2 of 4

3 out of 4

4 out of 4

To complement the featured brands, HOLY NUMBER 7 photographed its collection on the stone wall catwalk at Deoksugung Palace. The contemporary brand has used sustainable materials in its clothing to raise awareness of environmental pollution caused by textile waste. For a preview of the stunning collections showcased at Seoul Fashion Week SS22, check out the galleries above.

