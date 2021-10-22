Three accessories that men borrow from women’s wardrobes | Life





Machine Gun Kelly adopted the pearl necklace, like many other rappers. Photo courtesy of Machinegunkelly / Instagram LOS ANGELES, October 22 Forget about gender stereotypes in fashion, as the industry is gradually adopting a new modus operandi, according to which everyone can dress as they see fit, and not necessarily with the clothes assigned to them according to their his gender. Suddenly, heels, handbags and pearl necklaces are (certainly) no longer the preserve of women, on the contrary. British singer Harry Styles is one of the male celebrities who helped bring this unisex or, more specifically, fluid or non-binary approach to fashion into the mainstream. Indeed, the concept is gaining ground over the seasons, interfering in the collections of luxury houses as well as ready-to-wear brands. Not content with posing in a Gucci dress for Vogue magazine, the artist no longer hesitates to go out in clothes and accessories once considered feminine. From boas to handbags through jewelry, Watermelon sugar the singer plays with fashion without worrying about stereotypes and diktats. Handbags for everyone Women are no longer the only ones who spend hours rummaging through their handbags for their lipstick, phone or keys. Many men have swapped their backpacks, belt bags and even their school bags, to join the it-bag trend, starting with Harry Styles, who rarely or rarely leaves the house without this essential traditionally associated with the feminine wardrobe. Whether it is a handbag, a shoulder bag or a clutch it doesn’t matter, the British singer has long appropriated the accessory that he obviously matches his outfits. And contrary to what some might think, this is not a marginal case. Rapper Will.i.am and actor Billy Porter have also adopted this must-have accessory. Indeed, it is no longer rare to see luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Balenciaga have a men’s leather goods section in their e-shops. Then there’s the Telfar label, known for its unisex tote bags that sell like hot cakes. The new bling: pearl necklaces Another accessory that is the subject of an unprecedented craze among men, the pearl necklace is undoubtedly the star jewel of the end of the year. It’s impossible to miss this trend, as so many celebrities have embraced it. So forget the bling gold chains, nowadays rappers swear by pearl necklaces, spotted with white, black, bi-material, long double row patterns, XXL pearls, or associated with diamonds as recently tested. by Justin Bieber. And again, he’s far from alone. From Machine Gun Kelly to Maluma, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams and ASAP Rocky, many have embraced the pearl necklace, once firmly associated with women’s wardrobe. The phenomenon is such that the American baseball player Pederson game is rarely without its pearls, it even looks on the ground. Are heels the new sneakers? While women have swapped their stiletto heels for the comfort of sneakers, their male counterparts seem to be doing the opposite. For now, it’s a (much) more understated trend, but it’s becoming less and less rare to see male celebrities in pumps or platform shoes on the red carpet, like Billy Porter or Harry Styles, among others. And fashion houses are gradually getting started. During the last Balenciaga fashion show, which took place in October in Paris, heels were spotted on the brand’s red carpet, which became runway. ETX Studio

