Atlanta United 2 concludes a strong season disappointingly; beaten by Tulsa 4-0 in the final

Atlanta United 2 traveled to Tulsa for their final game of the season. With the playoffs now out of reach, the team were playing for pride and for a potential place on the squad next year. This game meant a lot more to Tulsa who were looking to give up the key in the playoffs.

Coach Collison returned to 4-3-3 this week with a front row consisting of David Mejia, Darwin Matheus and Philip Goodrum. Jay Fortune, Robbie Mertz and Abdoulaye Diop returned to midfield. Caleb Wiley took another start on the left alongside Noah Cobb, while Bryce Washington and Aidan McFadden completed the right side of the defense. After several rest matches, Rocco Ros Novo returned to goal in his last chance to impress Atlanta United decision-makers before his loan expired.

The 2 started on the front foot of a wide open game. Apart from the opening corner won by Tulsa, the 2 largely controlled the first 10 minutes. They looked awesome. The young team brought Tulsa back in their own third with tenacious high pressure and connected the flanks at will with quick passes, reclaiming the ball as it turned around. Both were playing the kind of football that made them statistical leaders in assists per game and near the top of the table in completion percentage. Unfortunately, all of this awesome play failed to create a first goal.

Everything fell apart for the 2 from the 17th minute. Quick counterattacks and failed clearances from Washington and Wiley opened the scoring for Tulsa in what felt hit or miss and completely against the tide of the game, but that quickly changed with the momentum turning strong in Tulsa’s favor.





A few minutes later, Washington was called up again, this time performing a key slide tackle to erase a promising Tulsa attack from a corner. Despite a good defense from the corner, the 2 could only pass in the middle of the field where Tulsa regrouped and returned the ball into the box at the head of Caleb Wiley. Wileys ‘clearance only went to the top of the box where it was stolen home past Ros Novo to double Tulsas’ lead.

Taking advantage of the amazement of the 2, Tulsa added a third goal in the 23rd minute on a backpost header from Kevin Garcia. It happened after Wiley was severely beaten on the flank with Rivas behind him on goal. Ros Novo grew big to clear the shot for a corner but the key mistake could not be overcome.

For the remainder of the half, the 2 seemed flat and lost. They tried to come back to the same movement and press promising from the first few minutes but suddenly lost their ability to complete a pass. Their vision narrowed and their contacts became heavy and capricious. If it hadn’t been for a few more key saves, the score could have been 4-0 or 5-0 in favor of Tulsas at half-time.

The team needed a spark of inspiration and new ideas, so the 2 brought in three substitutes at half-time. Bradley Kamdem Fewo replaced Bryce Washington who suffered a scary head-to-head clash in the first half. Mackey Diop replaced David Mejia and pushed Matheus down the left wing. Finally, in an attempt to find some stability in the constitution of the midfielder, Brendan Lambe entered for Jay Fortune.

The good news is that both came out of their locker room with a clear plan to play their possession-based attacking style of football and they were largely able to do so, dominating possession in the second half. The bad news is that they were largely toothless in that possession and only managed a few decent scoring opportunities. Tulsa was happy enough to sit in his 4-4-2 block and let the 2 go to their heart’s content.

In the 50th minute, Tulsa made it clear it would be a second-half exposure and sent his entire substitute squad in the 63rd minute. Even against a predominantly reserve team, the 2 failed to find an opening that could result in a goal. There were plenty of ideas and tantalizing crossovers of Wiley and Matheus on the left and McFadden on the right, but the end product forgot to travel with the team to Tulsa.

Connor Stanley joined the fun in place of Goodrum in the 65th minute and Bentez also potentially got his final minutes with Atlanta United from the 74th minute when he came in for Matheus. Neither player made a big difference in the rest of the game.

The last decent chance of the game for the 2 came from a well-placed Robbie Mertz at the corner flag which found Mackey Diop wide open in front of goal but his head flickered over the bar.

With all ideas exhausted and the players losing interest in the game, Tulsa capitalized on a disorganized 2s defense to free Joaqun Rivas wide open in acres of space on the left flank. He had about an hour to survey the pitch before meeting a defender and chose to center on Lucas Coutinho. Coutinho buried the unmistakable goalkeeper and released the ashes of Atlanta United’s season 2 in the high winds that blew them in the face.





SOME FINAL THOUGHTS

It marks a disappointing end to what has been statistically the best season in the short history of 2 seconds. The team finished with 1.06 points per game, which breaks their previous record of 2019, and allowed the fewest goals per game in team history despite the collapse in the last two months of the season. . There’s a lot of reason to be optimistic from this group and plenty of storylines as they approach their offseason. The club will have key decisions to make on several players. We’ll discuss this in more depth next week in our Season Review, but right now there are plenty of questions about the future of players on loan and on a one-year contract. Connor Stanley, Mathas Bentez and Rocco Ros Novo can all return to their home clubs with their loans, but in the case of Bentez and Stanley, those clubs may have already moved on. For veterans like Bradley Kamdem Fewo and Robbie Mertz, are they ready to return for another year to a young development team or would they rather win? Thank you all for staying with us on this long journey. Both are a unique experience for fans. It’s an exciting opportunity to see young players audition in real time for their future with the club we all love. They could be the future and we have the privilege of witnessing their growth. They require patience, perspective, and the big picture to overcome challenges while delivering bursts of sparkle. Thank you for joining us in supporting them.

The 2 will return for their last season in the USL-Championship in the spring of 2022.