Texas ACLU sues Houston-area school district over gender-based dress code policy for long hair

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing a Houston-area school district over a dress code policy it says has led to several students being penalized for having long hair.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include six boys and a non-binary student aged 7 to 17 from the Magnolia Independent School District. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Federal District Court on Thursday morning, Magnolia ISD’s gender-based policy has inflicted immense and irreparable harm on students, some of whom claim to have worn long hair for years while they attended the district school without any repercussions.

The lawsuit says students have been threatened or sent to school suspension for weeks at a time; some were placed in a disciplinary alternative education program, which led to three of them withdrawing from the school district. The lawsuit also says that while the plaintiffs were punished for their hair length, other students with long hair, such as those on high school football teams, were not punished.

To be kicked out, kicked out of school entirely simply because of their gender and their hair is truly unacceptable, said ACLU Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer.

Klosterboer said the ACLU has repeatedly warned Magnolia ISD about how its dress code policies, gender requirements violate equal protection under the 14th Amendment and Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in establishments. teaching on the basis of sex.

In a statement, Magnolia ISD disagreed with the ACLU’s claims and said it is reviewing the lawsuit with its legal counsel and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to respond to the court.

This system of dress standards and differentiated care has been upheld by the courts and does not hinder equal access to educational opportunities under Title IX, the district said. The rules are included in the student handbook each year and are similar to the codes of about half of the public school districts in Texas.

In a letter sent to the district in August, the Texas ACLU said it filed a grievance in 2019 on behalf of a Magnolia ISD parent who said her son was asked to have his hair cut or be suspended from school. The letter also cited information received by the Texas ACLU regarding students repeatedly threatened with disciplinary action or suspended for having long hair.

Danielle Miller, whose 11-year-old is non-binary and a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the district, said she received a phone call from her child’s school at the start of this school year and was told said her child should cut their hair. The Texas Tribune does not release children’s names for confidentiality reasons.

Miller said her child was in absolute devastation and in tears when she told them they should cut their hair.

Danielle Miller is preparing her two children for school on Thursday at their home in Magnolia. One of her children is a plaintiff in an ACLU lawsuit against the Magnolia Independent School District for its student hair length policy. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune



… Based on [my childs] reaction and how hard and traumatized they were, I realized we weren’t going to cut [their] hair, Miller said.

Miller’s child was suspended from school for nine days, she said. The suspension was extended for a 60-day window to appeal the decision, which has almost run its course, Miller said.

Miller said her child has had long hair for a few years and their hair length has never been an issue before.

I have no idea what has changed, Miller said. [The district is] didn’t say anything, they didn’t respond to anyone in the community about it.

The district said its administration and board heard from a small group of parents worrying about the dress code policy and are currently reviewing parents’ grievances over it.

According to Magnolia CIOs Student Handbook 2021-22, hair should not be longer than the bottom of a shirt collar, the bottom of the ear, and out of the eyes for male students. The hair also cannot be pinned in any way or worn in a ponytail or bun for male college students.

However, the ACLU contends that many complainants wore long hair for years while enrolled in Magnolia ISD and did not face any discipline until this year. Klosterboer said some school districts in Texas tend to rely on old and outdated case law as the basis for their dress code policies.

Another plaintiff, a 9-year-old Latino student identified in the lawsuit as AC, wears long hair that he keeps in a ponytail and out of his face. His family were told on the first day of school this year that he would have to cut his hair or be suspended from school, according to the lawsuit. Her mother said many men in the AC family wear long hair, including her father and uncle. AC did not cut his hair and was suspended from school for five weeks, where he was separated from other students and was unable to attend his regular classes.

In September, he was sent to an alternative disciplinary education program out of school for seven weeks, where he faced potentially more severe punishment. According to the lawsuit, students who do not adhere to the school district hair length policy and who are sent to the alternative education program may be required to have a parent sit in class with them, go to detention before or after school, or losing their desk, among other measures.

This month, the ACs family deregistered him from the district. However, the lawsuit says his placement in an alternative education program made it difficult for him to enroll in another district and he is now homeschooled.

Magnolia ISD severely punished my son and completely excluded him from school because he is a boy with long hair. … The district must stop harming our children, ACs mother Azucena Laredo said in a statement.

In 2020, a federal judge granted two black students from a school district in the Houston area temporary relief after being told they would have to cut their hair, which they wore in dreadlocks, to comply with district dress code policy. The case, which gained national attention, also landed on the radar of Texas lawmakers, who presented their own version of the CROWN law, legislation that would ban hair discrimination based on hair texture and protective styles that are commonly associated with race. The legislation, Bill 392, advanced out of committee during the regular session but was not taken back to the House for a vote.

Outside of Texas, federal courts have ruled in cases of Indiana and North Carolina that gender-specific dress codes could be linked to sex discrimination under federal law, according to the ACLU and the Texas School Boards Association.

