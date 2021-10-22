FASHION ZOO 2021 “EVERYDAY NOW, EVERYDAY FUTURE” International festival of culture and fashion art for young people





SHANGHAI, 21 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – With the theme “EVERY DAY NOW, EVERY DAY FUTURE”, FASHION ZOO 2021 is now an international festival of culture and fashion art for young people, opening up innovative and daring experiences without precedent, interweaving fashion, culture and art in a new language, complementing the definition and appeal of features and exploring the future of the whimsical world of fashion. By joining global pioneering designers, artists, international brands, media, curators and charities in breaking the routine and launching the call for “EVERYDAY NOW, EVERYDAY FUTURE”, we look forward to showcasing the experience. unique of 21 future stations within three days and nights, to together shape a fashionable community of youth culture. With the four matrices we will talk about the future together. Of the Avant-Garde show “Boundless Fashion” at the culmination of the “New Sustainable Wave”, from the diversity of “Limitless Art” to the endless possibilities of “Innovation Roam”, we communicate across east and west , breakthrough the boundaries of fashion and culture and join the pioneering inspirations from around the world. We are about to start the 21 future stations. Cross-border international show encompasses avant-garde inspiration and creativity, exploratory experiences brought by young design forces, cutting-edge forums focused on industry and the future, sustainable fashion remodeling, special fashion exhibitions that speak for culture and the powerful art space that brings together global creations, an IP event that closely follows the trend of Gen-Z culture, and interactive experiences with rich themes … From visual feasts to sensory collisions, from the flying imagination to new trends, FASHION ZOO 2021 is designed to establish a platform for global creative exchanges, covering all aspects of fashionable culture and supporting the rise of creative power of young people at home and abroad. from all channels of fashion, art and culture. More than 20 pioneering design forces in the world, more than 10 internationally renowned brands, more than 20 leading art universities at home and abroad, more than 150 young art creators, more than 6 links with authoritative institutions and organizations, the FASHION ZOO 2021 International Youth Fashion Culture and Art Festival is spreading and exploring the culture of fashionable young people with influences across the world, breaking down barriers from the east and the west, interact in creative effects and bring a carnival that truly belongs to “future players”. The story continues Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-zoo-2021-everyday-now-everyday-future-international-youth-fashion-culture-and-art-festival-301406368.html SOURCE Fashion Zoo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fashion-zoo-2021-everyday-now-013200964.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos