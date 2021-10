Desiree Hartsock wears a 2013 ‘Men Tell All’ minidress: pics

OMG! Former reality starDesiree Hartsock just revealed that she still wears dresses from Season 9 of The bachelorette, which was broadcast eight years ago. On Wednesday, October 20, the Colorado native took advantage of her Instagram story to share photos from her trip to Las Vegas.In one of the photos she posed with her husband Chris Siegfried wearing a mini dress adorned with small details, with which she teamed Steve Madden Isa wedge sandals, which retail business for $ 100. Overlaid with text on the photo, Hartsock offered the following question to subscribers: Can you guess where I last wore this dress !? In the next slide of her Instagram story, she revealed that she wore the latest golden dress forMen say it allin 2013. The mom of two has yet to reveal the fashion designer behind the sparkly number, but he’s timelessly sexy and stylish. Harstock’s quest to find love was complicated. She made her Bachelor Nation debut in the 17th season ofThe single person in 2013, featuring Sean lowe. She was knocked out in Week 8, but her journey with the ABC franchise didn’t end there, she was quickly nominated. The bachelorettefor season 9. That’s not to say his season was a walk in the park, however. She was shocked and hurt when the candidate Brooks Forester quit the show after doing the last three. Nonetheless, she continued. I’m not broken, she told the then host Chris Harrison. My heart might be, but my mind hasn’t been broken, I want to find someone to share my life with. I do, I really do. And that’s what she did! The wedding dress designer accepted a proposal from her husband Siegfried in the season finale. He proposed with a 4 carat engagement ring with a cushion cut diamond. I feel like I’ve been blinded by my feelings for Brooks, that I couldn’t see that the one thing I always needed was right in front of me, Hartsock told Siegfried at the final ceremony of the pink. You have been by my side from the very beginning, thank you every day for never giving up. And you mean the absolute world to me. I love you. I love you so much. The couple married in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. Today, they have two boys: Asher, 5, and Zander, 2. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



