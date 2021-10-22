3 women’s basics that really look great on men

Things are moving forward in the genderless fashion movement. Here are 3 accessories commonly associated with women’s clothing that really work for men, too.

Forget about gender stereotypes in fashion, as the industry is gradually adopting a new modus operandi, where everyone can dress as they see fit, and not necessarily in the clothes assigned to them according to their gender. Suddenly, heels, handbags and pearl necklaces are (certainly) no longer the preserve of women, on the contrary.

British singer Harry Styles is one of the male celebrities who helped bring this unisex – or, more specifically, gender-fluid or non-binary – approach to fashion into the mainstream. Indeed, the concept is gaining ground over the seasons, interfering in the collections of luxury houses as well as ready-to-wear brands. Not content with posing in a Gucci dress for Vogue magazine, the artist no longer hesitates to go out in clothes and accessories once considered “feminine”. From boas to handbags to jewelry, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer plays with fashion without worrying about stereotypes and diktats.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Gucci via Facebook]

1. Handbags

Women are no longer the only ones who spend hours rummaging through their handbags for their lipstick, phone or keys. Many men have swapped their backpacks, fanny packs and even their school bags, to join the it-bag trend, starting with Harry Styles, who barely – or rarely – leaves home without this must-have traditionally associated with day care. – feminine dresses. Whether it’s a handbag, shoulder bag or clutch, it doesn’t matter, the British singer has long appropriated the accessory that he obviously matches his outfits.

And contrary to what some might think, this is not a marginal case. Rapper Will.i.am and actor Billy Porter have also adopted this must-have accessory. Indeed, it is no longer rare to see luxury fashion houses like Gucci or Balenciaga have a men’s leather goods section in their e-shops. Then there’s the Telfar label, known for its unisex tote bags that sell like hot cakes.

2. Pearl necklaces

Another accessory that is experiencing an unprecedented craze among men, the pearl necklace, undoubtedly the star jewel of the end of the year. It is impossible to miss this trend, because so many celebrities have embraced it. So forget the bling gold chains, nowadays rappers swear by pearl necklaces, speckled with white, black, bi-material, long double-row patterns, XXL pearls or associated with diamonds – as recently. tested by Justin Bieber.

And again, he’s far from alone. From Machine Gun Kelly to Maluma, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams and ASAP Rocky, many have embraced the pearl necklace, once firmly associated with the female wardrobe. The phenomenon is such that the American baseball playerPederson gameis rarely without his pearls, it seems, even in the field.

3. Heels

While women have swapped their stiletto heels for the comfort of sneakers, their male counterparts seem to be doing the opposite. For now, it’s a (much) more understated trend, but it’s becoming less and less rare to see male celebrities in pumps or platform shoes on the red carpet, like Billy Porter or Harry Styles, among others.

And fashion houses are gradually getting started. During the last Balenciaga fashion show, which was held in October in Paris, heels were spotted on the red carpet that has become the brand’s runway.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.