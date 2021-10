Photos: Dolph Lundgren stars in CDLP 2021 fashion campaign

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Action star Dolph Lundgren has a habit of taking his photos in front of the camera, but never quite like it. The 63-year-old Swedish star is the new face of CDLP MOBILITY, a new collection of sportswear essentials from the Stockholm-based clothing and accessories brand, CDLP. The new campaign, shot by Jonas Unger, sees Lundgren model a number of looks from CDLP’s fall / winter 2021 capsule, available now at CDLP.com. The actor spends the day in his new CDLP gear, including one matching hoodie and sweatpants together, and a boxy half-zip sweatshirt, with the CDLP logo prominently displayed on the front. CDLP To buy:

Heavyweight terrycloth hoodie

To

$ 215 CDLP says Lundgren was the perfect fit for the new MOBILITY collection, which celebrates “the spirit as much as the body”, according to the description of the brand. CDLP artistic director Christian Larson said he was drawn to Lundgren for “his life experience and his philosophy, reinforcing his knack for focusing on personality rather than hype.” “I’m trying to portray men from a different angle than how they might be seen before,” Larson said. Rolling stone. “My co-founder Andreas was a boxer when he was young and always considered Dolph the ‘ultimate alpha male’ [but] in my conversations with Dolph, I saw a completely different side to him, ”Larson says. “His perspective on training had shifted from a focus on ‘winning’ to a priority of feeling good about yourself. I found him both strong and very connected to his emotions – the perfect embodiment of our sportswear philosophy. CDLP To buy:

Half-zip sweatshirt with logo

To

$ 215 While CDLP is best known for its high-end men’s underwear line, the new collection showcases the brand’s foray into sportswear, with pieces designed for pre and post-workout. It’s not just for the looks, either – the brand says it used “technical” materials designed for performance, with mesh ventilation, anti-chafe seams and wicking properties. moisture and quick drying. The line is also developed from organic, regenerated and recycled materials. As for Lundgren, the former martial artist burst into the limelight with his memorable turn in Rocky IV, although it has been relatively silent in recent years. He last appeared on the big screen in 2018 Aquaman, where he played King Nereus, Mera’s father from Amber Heard. It looks like the actor will be back for more, as he just confirmed a return to the DC Universe last week, posting a photo of himself on the set of Aquaman 2.

