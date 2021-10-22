Microtrends, fast fashion turn out to be incredibly unnecessary | Opinion

A micro-trend is a specific, predominant fashion material good or an ephemeral aesthetic. It can last for a few days, weeks or months. These fashion trends typically last less than a fashion season, and this often creates a culture that produces ‘new’ and ‘improved’ fashion at an ever increasing rate. With the normalization of social media trends like Instagram, Tik Tok or YouTube, to name a few, the company has normalized the overconsumption of fashionable clothing and accessories that a consumer accumulates every year. Before social media, magazines were the way to see the latest fashion trends, and these were produced at a much slower pace. Trends lasted a few years, if not decades, before going out of fashion and becoming a fad.

Instead, we see social media platforms overexposing fast fashion and luxury goods, which only exacerbates microtrends. On Instagram, many celebrities, influencers and average users post their #OOTDs, outfits of the day, publications with the latest fashion trends of the week. And as fashion brands like Fashion Nova, Shein, Misguided, Romwe, and Pretty Little Thing continue to gain popularity, our social media feed is showing ads for these brands’ latest collection more often. We see celebrities and influencers sporting the latest collections ahead of their launch. Luxury names like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Vivienne Westood appeal to a wider audience of consumers who use social networks. This is also done through celebrities and influencers constantly flaunting themselves wearing luxury goods to advertise them to their followers.

What’s particularly interesting is the increased rate of micro-trend cycles, which lasted for a few months when Instagram was the mainstream platform, around 2013-2017. And only lasted for two weeks recently due to the rise of Tik Tok users showing off their latest Shein runs or Alabama Sorority Rushing’s #OOTDs, which are a product of hyperconsumerism. Even before the rise of Tik Tok and Instagram, we saw and still see fast fashion clothing on YouTube. Often times, these transport videos are sponsored by fast fashion brands, for YouTubers to market the fast fashion brands and the latest and greatest fashion trends to subscribers.

What these platforms all have in common is the standardization of shopping for clothing for hundreds of dollars in a short period of time. How much is too much? Ina 2015 congress report, The United States Congressional Joint Economic Committee’s Fashion Industry Economic Impact Report stated that Fashion is a $ 1.2 trillion global industry, with over $ 250 billion spent annually on fashion in the United States. That was six years ago, and in 2019 we saw that American consumers consumed about five times as much clothing as American consumers in 1980. This was according to the article, The High Price of Fast Fashion: workers and the environment suffer as trendy, cheap clothes are quickly mass produced in contract factories and sold to chain stores around the world, by Dana Thomas of The Wall Street Journal.

According to the fashion company Rent the Runway, in 2018 from the same Thomas article, around 68 new clothes were purchased on average each year. In addition, these clothes were on average only worn about seven times until the clothes ended up in a landfill. Another report from a Chinese fashion company, Y Closet, claimed that the consumer would use the new garment only three times before its final destination in the landfill.

It is absurd that there could be such waste produced by micro-trends that are ephemeral. Take this year and last year to compare the speed at which microtrends come and go, to justify why many oblivious or impressionable consumers are religiously following these microtrends of the month. One short-lived trend we saw was the Gucci Marmont belt, and every influencer wore it until it fell into disuse, shortly after so many people were seen wearing it consistently. Just recently the Vivianne Westwood bas relief mini choker was adorned on Tik Tok influencers, YouTubers, Instagram models and celebrities in 2020. A year later, the bas relief mini choker is very old news. . Another trend seen in 2020 was the Lirika Matoshi Strawberry midi dress that Tess Holiday wore on the red carpet, and other influencers put on their Instagram grids. Now the hype for the invented Strawberry dress is no longer considered cool. All of these luxury goods came with tons of fakes shortly after the hype hit its peak, so these looks were relatively accessible for the average consumer to copy the influencer.

There is so much garbage created to fuel the illusion of looking or feeling like the ultra-famous and the rich. Let’s not kid ourselves; the exploitation of third world countries of extremely underpaid child labor and vulnerable workers are forced to work in sweatshops for long hours, to create clothes that a person will wear a few times and throw in the trash. In recent years, the mainstream social media culture has preached to its consumers and followers to be green, eco-friendly, vegans, and to buy ethically sourced products. Yet those same influencers would wear the fast fashion for cash and sponsorship deals. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.

