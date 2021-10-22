AKA Brands acquires Los Angeles-based mens streetwear brand Mnml





Brands, the direct-to-consumer fashion platform, has acquired all of the stakes in American men’s streetwear brand Mnml for $ 48.6 million. The Los Angeles-based brand will be sold in the United States and Australia through its own website, as well as Culture Kings, an Australian streetwear retailer bought by aka Brands for an undisclosed fee in April. We are confident that our customers and our brand will benefit from Brands’ highly skilled leadership team and extensive experience in scaling successful e-commerce businesses while maintaining the authenticity of the brand, a said Matthew Fields, founder and CEO of Mnml. Established in Los Angeles in 2016, Mnml is a direct-to-consumer men’s streetwear brand that designs cutting-edge, cutting-edge clothing. In fiscal 2020, the brand’s net sales were approximately $ 20 million, of which approximately 20% came from outside the United States. Since the start of the year, Mnml has delivered above-market net revenue growth while generating a double-digit EBITDA margin, Brands said. aka Brands expands its portfolio As a high-growth, content-rich and forward-thinking brand, Mnml fits perfectly into the aka portfolio, and I am delighted to welcome it to our group of DTC fashion brands, said Jill Ramsey, CEO of Brands. The acquisition marks another milestone in Brands’ vision to become the world leader in direct-to-consumer fashion for the next generation, said Ramsey. She said she believes Mnml has huge opportunities for significant growth in the United States and internationally. Mnmls’ merchandising expertise and very loyal customer base provide synergistic opportunities with Culture Kings that we believe will unlock compelling growth for both brands, she said. Founded in 2018, aka Brands is a global platform of digitally native fashion brands aimed directly at consumers. The company, whose portfolio also includes the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls brands, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September. He originally planned to offer his common shares at a price of between $ 17 and $ 19, but lowered that price shortly before the IPO to a price of $ 11 per share. After initially falling to $ 8.2 after its debut, shares have since climbed back to $ 10.73 by the market close on Thursday.

