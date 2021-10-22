Team Red takes the opening in Walk-Off mode





HOUSTONTeam Red’s Santiago Garcia delivered a sacrificial volley, tackling Skyler Treviso in the seventh inning to take the team to a 4-3 victory over Team Whitein the Red-White Series opener Thursday night from the DonSanders Field at Darryl & Schroeder Park.



Garcia threw up a looper in shallow left field, sending a quick Trevino home. Shortstop Ian mcmillan the pitch was just offline as Trevino beat the catcher’s tag Dylan Post to give the Red team a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Cameron Nickens, a new man from Magnolia, Texas, put the Red team on the board with a solo home run in the second. Ryan hernandez delivered an RBI brace in the sixth, reducing Team Red’s deficit to one before Garcia tied things up on a sacrifice fly.



Closer Derrick Cherry failed two White team runners after coming in with two in scoring position and one going out in the first half of the seventh.



TeamWhitestarterNathan Medranoand TeamRedstarter Ben sears each pitched five innings. Medrano, a junior right-hander from Gilroy, Calif., Allowed one run alongside four strikeouts.



Cameron’s Prayer threw a scoreless frame for the red team.The white team started the scoring courtesy of straight singles from Brandon uhse and Post. McMillan scored a brace along the left field line to give the White team a 3-0 lead in the first.



Teams come back to actionFriday at 6:30 p.m. The series will end on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. PIERO CLUB

