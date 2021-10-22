New York tourist landmark forced to give dress code as all-mirrored skyscraper leaves visitor exposed





The Summit One Vanderbilt, New York City’s newest tourist landmark with an observation deck to view the skyline, had to issue a dress code warning to prevent visitors from being exposed on its mirrored floors and ceilings. Please dress appropriately to avoid unwanted exposure on glass and mirrored floors. We recommend that you wear pants, shorts or tights when possible, read the suggestion on the website. The suggestion is meant to spare unsuspecting visitors the embarrassment and worry about possible upskirting. The three-level skyscraper located on the 91st to 93rd floors of Vanderbilt Avenue opened on October 21. It promised the most immersive viewing experience, taking thrill seekers from 1,200 to 1,401 feet through the streets and skyline of New York City in all-glass elevators. New York’s fourth tallest skyscraper offers stunning views from Midtown’s highest vantage point. Schoolchildren were among the first visitors to the Summit (PA) But the tourist magnet with glass ceilings, glass floors and glass walls quickly sparked fears of upskirting, reported The New York Post. The management of Summit was fortunately alerted in advance of the possible design flaw. Most visitors who paid between $ 39 and $ 73 for opening tickets dressed appropriately to avoid blushing. Although some were unaware of the dangers of wearing a dress or skirts and others did not seem to care. Hailey, 33, of Washington Heights, said The post office that she was wearing a flowing summer dress with shorts underneath because it wasn’t worth the risk. Skyscraper Observatory on Manhattan’s iconic 42nd Street (PA) Eunice Li, 30, said she hadn’t had a chance to read the warning but added: I don’t really mind. The summit said it is providing a free pair of black shorts for those who haven’t read the review and want to save themselves the embarrassment while enjoying the exquisite skyline views. Summit creator Kenzo Digital described it as a cathedral of human connection. I created Air [the immersive art experience] for New Yorkers, above all, like an oasis, a Central Park in the sky, that they can escape and feel the power of the present moment. It’s a place of contemplation, meditation and joy, Mr. Digital said. He added that the installation shares the intoxicating sense of inspiration and inspiration that New York provides a beacon of possibility that pays homage to all that New York is, can be, will be.

