How to watch the Braves at the Dodgers NLCS Game 5





The sporting equinox is here, and it is glorious. Rarely, the Big Four American Men’s Sports Leagues are playing tonight, with the MLB playoffs, Thursday night football, early-season NBA games and NHL action at your fingertips. And in the words of every “As Seen On TV” infomercial, “But wait, there’s more! There is college football to watch, and the USWNT is in action too. Here’s how to watch the best of a crowded sports night. Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool newsletter. TO WATCH Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports Any momentum the Dodgers apparently seized in their spectacular comeback in Game 3 wore off early in Game 4, when Atlanta’s offense jumped on Julio Urías early and the Dodgers were left lifeless against the bullpen. Brave. The result: a 3-1 series lead for Atlanta, now just one World Series victory away. The Braves’ starting pitcher is also well organized, with ace Max Fried ready to take the ball in Game 5. Consider this: The day after the MLB trade deadline, the Braves were 52-54 and were third in the NL East. The Dodgers had just added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in one of baseball’s biggest hit deals. Yet less than three months later, Atlanta is just 27 outs to knock out LA from the playoffs. Do the Dodgers have a final position in them? 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV READ MORE: ALIGN Denver Broncos to Cleveland Browns | There is some desperation on both sides to this one, with the Broncos losing three straight and the Browns losing three of their last four. With Baker Mayfield out due to a shoulder injury, Case Keenum will start for Cleveland. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network / Fox, watch on fuboTV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks | Two of basketball's brightest young stars open their seasons tonight in Atlanta. Luka Dončić and Trae Young will always be brought together in history by the draft night trade that sent them each to their respective squads. With high expectations for every team in 2021-2022, this one should be fun. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden State Warriors | The Warriors were impressive in the opening night win over the Lakers. Can they grab a second straight win over a Los Angeles team tonight against the Clippers without Kawhi? 10 p.m. ET, TNT watch on fuboTV

College football: Tulane and SMU | An undefeated team has already fallen this week, with Coastal Carolina's dynamic offense mostly silenced by App State. Another undefeated G5 team seeks to avoid a similar fate, such as Tanner Mordecai and SMU's high-flying pass attack attack Tulane's putrid defense. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV HIDDEN GEM International friendly: South Korea v United States The penultimate game of Carli Lloyd's career with the USWNT arrives tonight in Kansas City. Lloyd, who scored six goals in two friendlies in September against Paraguay, certainly looks set to continue scoring goals as long as she continues to wear the American jersey. South Korea is expected to provide the US side with a tougher test than Paraguay has. In fact, the last time these two teams met was in October 2019, a 1-1 draw that saw Lloyd score the only goal for the USWNT. 8 pm ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

