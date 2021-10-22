Fashion
The barely present trends that dominated fashion month
Two weeks from Spring 2022 Paris Fashion Week and one thought always stays in the foreground of my mind: where have all the clothes gone? And no, this isn’t a dig into this season’s collections, which I concluded were some of the best the industry has seen in a long time. (The team at Fendi and Versace and Balmain’s army of models were proof of that.) Rather, it’s a holistic take on sartorial shrinking that’s been all the rage for a few seasons now, culminating in a range of spring so small that there was hardly any. clothes at all.
After a summer rich in Dua Lipa wearing tiny crochet bikinis and with low-rise jeans making a comeback on TikTok, it’s obvious that designers have spent the warmer months taking notice, with many introducing shrunken styles in their spring collections similarly. From Copenhagen Fashion Week, Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten designed panties like pants and debuted with tops that left little to the imagination. From there, the micro-clothing trend continued to New York Fashion Week, with Maryam Nassir Zadeh styling the string bikinis with low waist pants, Saint Sintra giving new meaning to the word miniskirt, and Theophilio reviving the tunic-like-dress look. But wait, it’s getting better (and much much smaller).
By Paris, the latest push of the Fashion Monthany marathon, the argument that oversized, swaddled clothing still reigned supreme was debunked, in part because of the Versace, Blumarine, Coperni and Miu Miu collections featuring pieces smaller than the following.
Now, with a lot of inspiration to draw on, all you have to do is consider whether or not you are ready for the Great Shrinkage. If so, buy the small and powerfully styled pieces in advance. Otherwise, let the six tiny trends below convince you otherwise.
Tunic dresses
Wearing a tunic as a dress is a trend that touches me, who between the ages of 15 and 19 had no idea what the appropriate length of a dress was. Apparently, however, I wasn’t so wrong in putting on “dresses” with such inappropriate hems. At least I wouldn’t be in 2021 when minidresses like the ones that debuted at the Fendi and Versace crossover show are shorter than most high standards.
Production Christy ($ 160)
Gauge81 Hira Black Dress ($ 404)
Lioness Sonny mini dress ($ 49)
So low
After decades of avoiding them, hipster pants are officially back, and yes, they’re runway approved. But for once, their return doesn’t sound like the worst thing in the world. In fact, after seeing Coperni, Miu Miu, Christopher Esber, and other fashion favorites, ultra low heights are developing on me (I never thought to say that).
Meow Lowrider trousers in silver print ($ 266)
ACNE Studios 2021 vintage bootcut jeans ($ 300)
Zara Men’s Low Rise Style Trousers ($ 50)
daisy dukes
Jessica Simpson called and she wants her Daisy Dukes back. I laugh. According to Blumarine Creative Director Nicola Brognano, there are many very short shorts out there. Paired with 2000-era butterfly and rhinestone belt buckles and knee-length boots, the Italian fashion label made a case for cuts that are NSFW.
Levi’s 501 Original Cut Denim Shorts ($ 70)
Zara ZW high waist shorts ($ 46)
Good American Bombshell Shorts ($ 79)
Micro Mini
Hello everyone for the micro miniskirt! After about two decades without the once-beloved tiny figure of Paris Hilton, Beyonc and other early style stars, miniskirts made a triumphant return to the spring 2022 catwalks, showing up at Miu Miu, Prada, Blumarine and Christopher. Esber. Disclaimer: Briefs are not included, but highly recommended.
Meow Micro mini skirt ($ 155)
Mango Denim skirt with contrasting seams ($ 60)
Urban outfitters Low waist peach mini skirt ($ 39)
Even smaller lingerie
Even lingerie, something that is already tiny in nature, is going under the microscope right now. No more high waisted panties and long bras. Today, everything revolves around thongs and other silky underwear. And yes, they should be visible whale tail style.
Nancy Dojaka Triangle bra with straps ($ 440)
Bluebella Colette embroidered mesh thong ($ 28)
Provocative factor Joan underwired cutout-strap mesh bra ($ 80)
Lightweight sweaters
Remember when sweaters were big and oversized? Same. Now forget about it. From spring 2022, expect a majority of your knits to be miniaturized, as shown at Brandon Maxwell, Altuzarra, Blumarine and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Sure, a little cardigan won’t keep you warm on a chilly night, but you will definitely look cute.
Jacquemus Pral ribbed-knit cropped top ($ 340)
H&M Ribbed cardigan ($ 13)
Unknown source Cropped fluffy mohair cardigan ($ 95)
No tops
It’s not just a cropped top, it’s the cropped top I’ve ever seen. So much so that I would say it’s not at all a top. It is rather a not topone of this season’s most prevalent barely there trends, showing up at Versace, Miu Miu, Bevza, Chanel and other fashion month shows.
Hi Lucie Top Bea Black ($ 160)
Jacquemus Ventoux ribbed wool-blend bandeau top ($ 320)
Aya muse Baojin Knit Bra Top ($ 280)
Next, six surprisingly tiny swimwear trends.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
