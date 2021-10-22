Gabriella Demetriades, in a 45K sweater dress, is ready for fall | Fashion trends

Gabriella Demetriades is an absolute fashionista. Gabriella continues to share snippets from her trending diaries on her Instagram profile to give her Instagram family some quirky fashion. When it comes to fashion, Gabriella always manages to put her foot forward when it comes to dress.

Gabriella is already getting ready for winter and while she’s at it, she sets much higher winter fashion standards to conquer. With the fall season here, Gabriella has shared a slew of looks from her well-dressed diaries, and fashion lovers are always ready to take notes.

Gabriella immediately put the fashion police on alert on Thursday with a new set of her photos, in a new look. For this fashion photoshoot, Gabriella chose to go ivory white in a sweater dress. In the photos, Gabriella can be seen posing in her usual nerve while dressing up a stunning winter outfit.

The oversized knits came with a turtleneck and full sleeves. What stole the show were the woolen ruffle details at the shoulders that gave Gabriella’s photos a more wintery look. In one of the photos, Gabriella can be seen posing with her long braids open in messy curls. In another photo, she posed in an indoor setup, ready to drop. Looked:

The sweater dress is attributed to the Revolve fashion house. The designer house is known for its western collections of women’s clothing. The sweater dress is priced at 45,032 on the official website of designer houses. Looked:

Gabriella accessorized her look for the fashion photoshoot with an ocher leather shoulder bag. The bag is attributed to the designer house Loewe, which is best known for its meticulous work on leather. She also added a pair of gray knee-length boots from the house of designer Isabel Marant.

In minimal makeup, sketched eyebrows, nude eyeshadow, and a shade of brown lipstick, Gabriella set us higher winter goals.

