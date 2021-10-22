Balenciaga is the world’s most popular brand in Q3 2021 – Robb Report





The world officially has a new number one luxury brand. Wednesday, the Lyst Index Q3 Report for 2021 revealed that Balenciaga is currently the most fashionable clothing company in the world. The Parisian brand secured the top spot after a string of high-profile reports that kept it atop the luxury headlines. The first was the brand’s return to couture production in July, its first collection in 53 years. Shortly after, the brand announced that they would collaborate with Kanye West on the merch for the August release of their new album. Donda. In September, Kim Kardashian turned heads at the Met Gala when she donned an all-black polarizing look on the red carpet. But Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, didn’t stop there. Last month, the brand plunged into the metaverse and released digital items ranging from accessories to clothing for fortnite players. At Paris Fashion Week, the brand broadcast a special episode of The simpsons during her fashion show, dressing the cast of the beloved catwalk in cartoon versions from the catwalk collection. Balenciaga Artistic Director Demna Gvasalia (right) with model Alek Wek at the 2017 CFDA Awards.



Evan Agostini / Associated press Gucci previously held number one on the list, but now comes second. Still, there is no need to worry: the Florentine house is said to have seen its revenues increase 86% from the second quarter and a spike in the press thanks to the release of the trailer for Gucci House, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Dior comes in third position, following the opening of its new Christian Dior: Creator of Dreams exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Meanwhile, Prada and Louis Vuitton took fourth and fifth place respectively on the list. The Lyst Index ranks the best fashion brands and products every quarter, every year. The global shopping platform claims that more than 150 million people use it to browse and purchase items from up to 17,000 brands and stores each year. According to the retailer, the formula behind the Lyst Index uses buyer behavior, which includes conversion rates and sales, to establish the rankings. The platform also includes Google search data, as well as social media mentions and engagement statistics over a three-month period. To see the rest of Q3’s list, visit Lyst.com.

