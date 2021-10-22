Fashion
FASHION: Why leather jackets and pants are making their way into every woman’s closet | Life
Temperatures are slowly dropping, leaves are changing color, Pumpkin Spice it’s all back, and were all secretly excited to be pulling out our sweaters and jeans again, but this fall there are two pieces that are taking over our Instagram feeds. and our leather pant and wasp closets!
What is a wasp?
Simply put, it’s a cross between a shirt and a jacket. A jacket is a cute little number that looks like a men’s long sleeve button up, but it’s heavier material in an oversized fit that’s typically mid-thigh or a bit longer.
We love a good jacket for its effortless look and ease of styling. It’s a take on a classic flannel shirt, which is a staple in most wardrobes across Canada, but in a way with a cuter, more feminine, and cooler look.
Similar to your beloved denim jacket, a jacket can also go with just about any outfit, and due to their heavier weight they are the perfect layering piece through fall, winter. and spring, making it a staple most of the year. If you want to take your look to the next level, adding an interesting outerwear to your outfit, rather than a mundane basic jacket, this is really the finishing touch that will help you achieve that complete look.
Feel like a jacket is out of your fashion comfort zone?
Don’t let this hot trend scare you. The cool thing about a shirt is that it seems to fit any style. Like a chameleon blending into its surroundings, a jacket pairs perfectly with whatever you wear it with to match that vibe. Whether you wear your jacket with your favorite mom jeans and a hoodie, leather leggings and a striped tee, skinny jeans and a cute top, a matching sweatpants and sweatshirt set, a mini skirt and a mock neck sweater, or a fitted t-shirt tucked into a cropped wide leg pants, a jacket goes with everything and is an easy way to complete an outfit and stay stylishly warm this season.
Now that you have mastered the jacket, let’s talk about leather leggings and joggers; faux leather of course, no animal was harmed in the making of this hot trend.
Leather has long been an icon of nervousness, rebellion and sexuality, but it can also exude a very chic, refined and expensive vibe. It is this luxurious and upscale appearance that makes leather pants the easiest way to categorize any ordinary outfit. But not all faux leathers are created equal; While having a good pair of leather leggings or joggers can really enhance any look, having a poorly fitted or shoddy pair can really look cheap.
Once you’ve got yourself a good pair of leather leggings or joggers, your styling options are virtually endless. Particularly perfect for those days when you prefer to stay at home in your loungewear, leather leggings paired with your favorite knit sweater and finished with a jacket. It will instantly give you a well-groomed look that makes you feel like you’re still in your pajamas. Gone are the days when beauty is pain.
If you are looking for something that can be a bit more casual, or if you don’t like wearing such tight and fitted stockings, leather joggers are a fantastic option. Pair leather sweatpants with a plain tee, jacket, and your favorite sneakers for a super functional look for the kids to run or grocery shopping, but you’ll look cute! reactions.
Don’t be intimidated by the idea of leather leggings or joggers, and especially don’t tell yourself that I can’t wear the ones you absolutely can! Think about how many times a week you wear leggings, sweatpants or a similar style of casual pants and imagine each of your go-to outfits now, just replace your stockings with leather pants or joggers. It’s easy to improve your fashion game and really look like you know what you’re doing!
Have fun with it! But if you’re still not confident and want more style advice, switch to The Bumwrap; were always happy to make suggestions and show you examples.
Becca Pinske works with The Bumwrap at 285 Main Street in Penticton.
