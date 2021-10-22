Fashion
This older couple objected to a young woman in a low-cut dress: Ask Ellie
Q: I was at a busy airport with my husband, both in their forties, when I heard an older couple next to us lining up, observing the following:
A pretty woman, probably in her early twenties, swept up in a short dress, very low-cut in front and partially bare back. She was accompanied by a young man in more conservative attire.
The older woman laughingly asked her husband (perhaps in his seventies) if he had seen the young woman’s “generous breasts”. She then commented on her “rump”. Her husband nodded and smiled.
I was upset that these two mature older people could casually objectify the body parts of a young woman, at a time when women around the world are fighting to end this heinous practice that has always been a potential gateway to sexual abuse.
My own husband said, “Well, this young lady got dressed to be noticed, especially at an airport. I replied that women have the right to dress as they please, but not to be objectified as a means for men. And that it’s especially scary when an older man, who may even have daughters, might look at a young woman that way.
I’m very interested in what you and your readers think of all of this.
A: You are absolutely right that all women have the right to dress as they wish (under the country’s laws that apply to everyone, for example on nudity in public).
All genders dress for attention in different ways and places. And while the older woman laughed as she pointed to the younger woman’s dress, she was inadvertently suggesting that her husband ogle the woman. Yeah, that’s really creepy.
Q: My best friend, who is married and has a young child, realized that I was having financial difficulties during COVID (just like her, because neither of us were working).
She invited me to move in with her family at a lower rent than I had paid living alone.
Everything was fine at first, but as the lockdowns continued, there were three of us in our thirties, all living on edge.
My friend’s husband got very sarcastic when talking to me, their four year old started screaming unless he had the TV screaming loudly, and my friend was constantly on edge. I tried to stay in my room longer, away, reading a lot to avoid the uproar.
Soon, screaming fights erupted between the couple, with the husband raging. He finally told me harshly that I had to leave. I ran away. After 10 years of closeness, my old friend and I haven’t spoken to each other since.
It turned out to be lucky because I found a spacious apartment, in a house whose owners had moved to their chalet to await the pandemic. I am now starting to return to my workplace three times a week.
But what should I do with my lost friendship? Doesn’t she owe me an apology?
A: As the saying goes, “This ship has sailed. The couple and their child always form a unit. Any acceptance of a renewed friendship with you would likely anger her husband for taking it as disloyalty.
He made you the scapegoat – the reason for all their tensions, even if you weren’t. But it kept them together… if they can.
Forget the excuses. She has enough to manage in her house. But don’t be surprised that at some point she might reach out to you and need you.
Ellie’s Tip of the Day
Women’s clothing reflects their tastes, NOT an interest in being objectified or ogled.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/life/relationships/advice/2021/10/22/this-older-couple-objectified-a-young-woman-in-a-low-cut-dress-ask-ellie.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]