Fashion
Butterfly Boutique brings reused fashion to New Paltz
Everyone is like a butterfly; they start out ugly and awkward and then turn into lovely, graceful butterflies that everyone loves.
Drew barrymore
Buy less. Choose well. Make it last.
Vivienne Westwood
Fashion Crime Partners Kim Allen and Ruth Faircloth have teamed up to bring their love of beautiful clothes and the thrifty lifestyle to life in their new store: Butterfly Boutique and Consignment Attic, at 215 Main Street in the sunny corner of the Medusa Antique. building, at the corner of Asian Fusion Street in New Paltz.
My partner [Faircloth] has this fixation on the metamorphosis that butterflies go through and the transformation, Allen said as she called people, answered questions and showed off a pair of high-heeled blazing pink velvet thigh-high boots. They were mine when I was younger, of course, she laughs.
They both recognize this ethical fashion moment that is happening, especially with the flood of cheap materials and disposable clothing that has saturated the market. Why not reuse and transform a dress, a handbag, a scarf, a pair of embroidered gloves, into new life on a new body to wear again?
I’m very taken with vintage clothes, Allen said. And we both realize that there are a lot of students in town who want something ready to wear that we have, as well as designer pieces and casual clothes that have been well cared for.
She points to a range of high-end handbags, including a richly striped Kate Spade piece in pink and green hues and handcrafted leather bags with sterling silver buckles and embellishments. There is a pair of comfy and almost new Dansko shoes along with a brand new pair of multicolored rainbow socks that make it look like you could slip them on and walk straight out the door, with a casual chic look. times.
We also operate in all sizes. We’ve got everything from a 0, which I didn’t even know existed, to a size 26. I’m on the high end of that size spectrum, Allen said proudly. They also have a non-binary clothes rack and vintage jewelry, shoes, and jackets. I’m not what you might call a fashionista, but I love vintage. If you are going to an 80s or 90s party, come see me! I’ll dress you right.
Allen, from the Bronx, said she worked for the Lord & Taylor department store as a visual merchandiser or window dresser. While department stores have started to close 50 in 50 years! she started heading to eBay, which at the time was just starting to take off. I had stocked up nice clothes from my work in department stores, and at the time, I made $ 50,000 in a year selling clothes on eBay. It blew my mother’s mind. I was in my twenties at the time and had the energy for it, she laughs. My partner and I have wanted to return to a brick and mortar environment for quite some time now and were just waiting for the right location.
Faircloth had run a consignment store for years and was delighted to find this space right in the center of New Paltz: along Main Street, with a terrace and plenty of independent shops, lounges, restaurants and cafes nearby. I think people are ready to go out. I know I am. I need to be able to touch, smell and try on clothes; and honestly i don’t have the patience for shopping online. It is problematic in many ways. But I like to go through and make sure something fits. And I love the social aspect and helping people find that special item they were looking for or maybe one that they didn’t know they were looking for!
La Boutique Papillon is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The door is open, there is a table outside and masks are mandatory for races inside. The owners decided that two Tuesdays a month they would allow people to bring in clothes to be considered for consignment. If they don’t sell within 30 days, they have to pick them up or give them to the Rural Migrant Ministry or New Paltz’s family.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/search/top?q=butterfly%20attic or Instagram @Attictreasures or call (845) 633-8045 or just stop and browse.
