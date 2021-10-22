Madrid Clothing Museum reopens with Breakfast at Tiffanys dress





By Inmaculada Tapia Madrid, Spain, October 22 (EFE) .- The Clothing Museum in Madrid is set to reopen its doors with iconic pieces, including the black satin Givenchy dress that Audrey Hepburn wore for Breakfast at Tiffanys and a Versace number that ’90s model Claudia Schiffer strutted the catwalk. The museum’s permanent exhibition was given a facelift before its relaunch on October 27, and curators drew on a vast archive of some 180,000 objects to design a new experience for visitors that juxtaposes the old and the new. Over 1,000 pieces will be on display, including the iconic dress Hepburn wore in the Blake Edwards film, a Swarovski-encrusted Versace dress and key porter designs by Yves Saint Laurent. The permanent exhibition takes punters on a chronological journey through the history of fashion from the 17th century to the present day, museum director Helena Lpez de Hierro told Efe. Curators compared clothing from the past with contemporary trends in an effort to show that styles are connected. To illustrate this, in the 19th century exhibit, black leather bullfighting shoes, known as manoletinas, are placed alongside contemporary ballerinas by Manolo Blahnik, while the flashy matador tracksuit by Jeremy Scott for Adidas sits next to a traditional bullfighter costume. It’s a vibrant and accessible museum that anyone can connect with because fashion is transcendent, said Lpez de Hierro.EFE he / ch / jt

