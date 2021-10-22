JustWears: London-based men’s underwear start-up promises to treat your crown jewels like royalty nets





A The sustainable underwear brand launched in London by a husband-and-wife team and promising a palace for your phallus has grossed $ 2.6 million in a fundraiser led by consumer-focused fund Pembroke VCT. JustWears offers customizable underwear made from biodegradable and water efficient tree, seaweed and corn fibers. Each pair has an “ergonomic pouch to treat your crown jewels like royalty”. The start-up was founded in late 2018 by former financial analyst Alex Walsh and his partner, Yang Liu, after the couple were inspired by Walsh’s struggle to find a comfortable, high-tech pair of boxers. Liu, who had worked in venture capital, and her husband then spent almost a year developing their product. They have since appeared on Dragons Den – rejecting a lowball offer from Dragon Tej Lalvani in 2020 – and have seen their startup grow 250% year-over-year to sell over 150,000 pairs to over 40,000. customers in 70 countries. The new round was led by the support of Hackney Gelato, Pembroke VCT, led by the brother of Next CEO, Simon Wolfsons, Andrew Wolfson. READ MORE Ignite XL and Sunshine Ventures also participated, alongside angel investors including Pasta Evangelists co-founder James McArthur. Wolfson told The Standard: “We first met with the founders of JustWears more out of interest than to invest in a men’s underwear brand. Within minutes of meeting Yang and Alex, my mind changed. It was a serious proposition to invest in founders and a brand that set out to shake up a sector with quality, innovation and humor. Since then, my underwear drawer is only JustWears! “ New funds will be used to increase the start-up team to 15 people, invest in sustainable materials and develop new product lines. Liu, who claims the start-up has an addressable market of $ 30 billion, said: After experiencing first-hand the impact that unsustainable crops like cotton can have on the planet, the now is the time to move on to better alternatives. After all, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world and that needs to change.

