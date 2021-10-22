ESG in fashion: an overview of the EU framework on environmental, social and governance criteria in the fashion industry





Brussels More and more fashion companies are announcing programs with ambitious objectives (some more than others) in connection with environmental, social and governance criteria. Recently, ASOS launched its Fashion with Integrity (FWI) 2030 program, committing to achieve net zero across the entire value chain by 2030. In addition, consumer demand is falling short. lagging behind, urging fashion companies to change the way they run their businesses and minimize environmental impact while monitoring human rights and labor practices throughout the production and supply chain.

As textiles are the fourth most requested category for the use of primary raw materials and water, after food, housing and transport, and the fifth for GHG emissions, a conscious and effective ESG policy is needed. therefore a priority for many fashion companies and is increasingly important to shareholders, investors and customers. In addition, legislators are not left out and many recent initiatives, especially at EU level, will have an impact on sustainable business development policies.

The EU has set itself the ambitious target of reducing its emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and achieving climate neutrality by 2050. A host of recent EU initiatives have been taken in this area, in particular the EU action plan for financing sustainable growth (March 2018), the Green Deal (December 2019), the Proposal for a European climate law (March 2019), the Circular Economy Action Plan (March 2020), the Farm to Fork Strategy (May 2020), the Climate Pact (December 2020)) and the EU Sustainability Disclosure Regulation (March 2021). In April 2021, the European Commission presented its new Sustainable Finance package, intended to help improve the financing of sustainable activities in the European Union. And more recently, the Fit for 55 pack was launched on July 14, 2021. This set of proposals aims to make EU policies on climate, energy, regional planning, transport and taxation capable of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%. by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

1. The EU legislative framework from a general point of view

While the concept of ESG is now widely understood, some confusion persists as to which environmental, social and governance factors should be taken into account in the EU’s sustainability goal, and which legislative instruments should regulate the different aspects of ESG. Additionally, a lack of transparency, accountability and comparability makes it difficult for investors to fully understand the financial risks resulting from the various sustainability-related crises we face, and to proactively seek investment opportunities to resolve environmental and social issues.

The 2019 Communication on the European Green Deal is the EU’s response to our current climate and environmental challenges. This Communication proposes a series of measures and legislative instruments aimed at transforming the EU by 2050 into a modern, resource efficient and competitive economy, without net greenhouse gas emissions, and where the economic growth is decoupled from the use of resources. It also aims to protect, conserve and improve the EU’s natural capital and to protect the health and well-being of citizens from environmental risks and impacts. The Green Deal seeks to achieve a socially just transition to a sustainable economic system by providing a mechanism and a fund for a just transition, focusing on the regions, sectors and citizens most threatened by this transition.

In July this year, the European Commission adopted a set of proposals to adapt EU policies on climate, energy, land use planning, transport and taxation to a reduction in net emissions greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. In addition to a proposal for an extensive emissions trading system, a effort-sharing regulation, a regulation on land use, forestry and agriculture, the dossier also contains proposals for directives on renewable energies and energy efficiency. By 2030, the European Commission has set a target of producing 40% of the EU’s energy from renewable sources.

As significant investments are needed to meet the climate and energy goals that have already been set for 2030, public and private finance will need to be explored and facilitated. Thus, as one of the first steps in the strategy towards sustainable growth, the European Commission has revised the Directive on Non-Financial Reporting (2014/95 / EU, see below for more details). Disclosure of non-financial information should help measure, monitor and manage the performance of companies and their impact on society. In turn, this should allow investors to direct financial and capital flows towards green, social and broadly sustainable investments.

To further encourage ESG commitments, investments and sustainable growth, the European legislator has developed a common language and definition of what is considered sustainable in the EU Taxonomic Regulation (2020/852). This regulation, which established a framework to facilitate sustainable investment, will be amended, updated and supplemented over the coming months and years. Currently, it establishes a classification system for ecologically sustainable activities in relation only to the objectives of climate change mitigation and adaptation to climate change. In the near future, the regulation will be amended to cover other objectives also related to pollution prevention, the transition to a circular economy, the sustainable use and protection of water, as well as the protection and restoration biodiversity and ecosystems.

Finally, on April 21, 2021, the European Commission announced its Sustainable Finance Package, which aims to provide the legal foundation and framework to create a sustainable EU financial ecosystem. The emphasis is on increased transparency and the provision of tools enabling investors to identify sustainable investment opportunities. Such opportunities have a key role to play in channeling private investments (in addition to public funding) for a successful transition to a climate neutral, climate resilient and equitable economy.

2. The EU strategy for textiles

As part of the EU’s Green Deal, the European Commission has introduced one of the means that will be particularly relevant in the context of the fashion industry. The action plan for the circular economy (published on March 11, 2020) seeks to change the landscape from a linear industry towards a circular economy. With a focus on resource-intensive sectors (including textiles), the Circular Economy Action Plan includes a sustainable product policy to support the circular design of all products based on a methodology and common principles, as well as a right to redress and measures to enable consumers to make informed decisions and play an active role in the ecological transition. By prioritizing the reduction and reuse of materials before recycling them, and by encouraging new business models with innovative products / services, the Circular Economy Action Plan aims to prevent placing on the market of products harmful to the environment.

More specifically, the development of ecodesign measures will be encouraged to ensure that textile products are suitable for circularity. To reduce waste and avoid the loss of value of materials, the circular economy action plan aims to ensure the use of secondary raw materials and allow consumers to choose sustainable textiles and have easy access to services. reuse and repair. As a second point of action, the European Commission encourages companies to move away from the fast fashion business model and find other ways to offer textile and fashion products, including by offering incentives and support to product-as-a-service models.

On the waste side too, Member States will be obliged to put in place a system to achieve high levels of separate collection of textile waste. By 2025, the generation of waste in the textile industry should be minimized as much as possible. Sorting, reuse and recycling of textile products will be key to achieving these goals, along with regulatory measures and extended producer responsibility.

Finally, it is important to note that the European Commission has just concluded its cycle of public consultation on the development of a European strategy for textiles at the end of the summer vacation period. Over the next two months, the EU is expected to publish the strategy paper to shift to a climate neutral circular economy where products are designed to be more sustainable, reusable, repairable, recyclable and energy efficient.

3. Initiatives by Member States

Besides the European Commission, several EU member states have also launched initiatives pending the global regulatory framework. Last year, France was the first country to pass a law banning the destruction of unsold non-food stocks, such as clothing, shoes, cosmetics, books or consumer electronics (Law no. 2020-105 of February 10, 2020). Manufacturers, distributors and stores with such unsold products in stock will be required to donate or recycle such products instead of incinerating them or throwing them into landfills. In addition, the law extends the incentives for manufacturers to design their products to be more easily recyclable.

This post originally appeared in FashionUnited.