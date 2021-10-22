Magnolia ISD dress code: ACLU sues school district alleging “explicit gender discrimination” over male grooming policy





MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) – Parents call it discrimination, but the Magnolia Independent School District is going after male college students with a grooming policy that restricts long hair. Seven families are part of a lawsuit against the district citing “explicit gender discrimination”. Students, including 11-year-old Tristan Miller, suffered consequences such as being suspended from school for the length of their hair. “On the second day of school, Tristan’s vice-principal called me and told me that Tristan’s hair did not comply with the dress code,” said his mother, Danielle Miller. According to the district manual, male students should not have hair longer than the hem of a shirt collar. “When I was told we had to cut Tristan’s hair, I was traumatized by Tristan,” she said. Miller’s child identifies as non-binary, but their mother says the hair is part of their identity. Miller says that when her child’s hair was not cut, it was hung up in school. In a statement from Magnolia ISD, the district says it looks at parents’ grievances about this in a manner that respects different points of view. However, the district also states that “this system of dress standards and differentiated care has been upheld by the courts and does not hinder equal access to educational opportunities under Title IX”. “Tristan is absolutely not getting an equal education at all,” Miller said. The parent of a high school student in the district says his son was forced to cut his 16-inch hair. “If he had kept his experience as he liked it with long hair, he would have been excluded from all his specialization classes. He is a very good student, he is in the top 5% of his class”, said Michael Berger. Families are represented by the ACLU. “We have repeatedly warned the district that its gender-based hair policy violates the Constitution, but the district continues to derail the lives of students and deny their right to an indiscriminate public education,” said Brian Klosterboer, Texas ACLU staff attorney. The complainants are asking to go back to class and receive an education without having to cut their hair. For updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

