Rob Lords’ first-half hat-trick delivers Bolton Men’s first win





A hat trick from ROB Lord in the first half secured maximum points for Bolton Hockey Club’s first men with a 5-1 triumph over third Alderley Edge.

Bolton made five changes from his previous outing against Wilmslow seconds for the North West Men’s Three South clash, but started out dominant, spreading the ball confidently across the pitch.

In the second minute, Joel Reiss won a penalty corner for the home side and the returning Lord dragged the ball to the top corner with aplomb. Five minutes later Bolton won another penalty corner, Lord again returning the ball home doubling the lead. And after a quarter of an hour, Lord had completed his hat-trick with a new goal from the penalty spot on the young goalkeeper Alderley Edge. Bolton made it 4-0 10 minutes later with Gibraltar international Lee Ramagge sending the ball into the skylight after a great job on the wing from Sam Robinson. At halftime Bolton was sailing with rookie goaltender Kyle Hatch barely called into action. However, after the break, Edge came out of another team and won several penalty corners, forcing Hatch to make several important saves. And they pulled out a goal in the 55th minute on another penalty corner. This put Bolton into high gear and with 10 minutes remaining Robinson made it 5-1, joining Ramage again. After the game, captain Martin Luke said: “We came out of the blocks flying and it was fantastic to see the players transfer to the pitch what we have been working on in training today. “In the second half, we eased off the gas and it could have cost us dearly. “However, with a naked 11, it’s understandable as there were some tired legs towards the end.” The first women also won thanks to a brace from Yas Aldcroft to a 4-0 score in the North West Women’s Two South against third place Liverpool Sefton. Bolton started off with a good movement and Aldcroft sent a powerful strike towards the goal, leaving the Sefton defender with no other chance but to deflect the ball into his own goal. The pressure paid off again when Bolton won a penalty corner. It was sent to Alex Roe who sent the ball towards the goal. The impressive shot was on target and received additional help on the line by Jenny Brookfield who scored the second goal for Bolton. As the first half progressed, Bolton won another penalty corner. This time the initial shot was saved by the Sefton keeper, a scramble saw the ball shattering on Angelie Chitre at the post who was there to shoot the rebound past the keeper. The second half saw Bolton manage to add just one more goal to their tally. Forcing another penalty corner which saw Aldcroft score with a powerful shot from the top of D. Bolton continued to dominate the game and despite Liverpool Sefton trying to increase the pressure they failed to break Bolton’s defense as Nyemh Johnson in Bolton’s goal kept his clean sheet. Elena Hawkrigg put on a player-of-the-match performance by holding a strong position in midfield.

