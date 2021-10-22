Fashion
The craziest and most playful fashion moments of ‘Dune’ star Timothée Chalamet | Gallery
October 22, 2021
Timothée Chalamet pushes the boundaries of men’s fashion in the best possible way. To celebrate the debut of their new film, “Dune,” on October 22, Wonderwall.com is bringing together their craziest and most playful fashion moments, starting with her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. Fashionable, Timothee opted for a Haider Ackermann white satin tuxedo jacket, a Rick Owens turtleneck and, surprisingly, clean white Chuck Taylors. Despite wearing sweatpants to the gala, he was able to elevate them with 1920s Cartier brooches. Overall, it was a look only Timothée could wear.
Timothee Chalamet wore a custom Stella McCartney suit in a blue mushroom-inspired canvas print on a pale yellow background during the “Dune” photocall in London on October 17, 2021.
Timothée Chalamet does not hesitate to stand out. Concrete example ? He wore this shiny metallic Tom Ford tuxedo to the premiere of “The French Dispatch” at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and was the picture of cool as he paired with black Celine Homme sunglasses and a number of Cartier rings.
One of Timothée Chalamet’s most unexpected red carpet looks has been talking about them for days. He arrived at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in a dazzling, embellished Louis Vuitton harness (the brand called it a “bib”), which he wore over a bespoke black shirt and pants.
Haider Ackermann did it again for the blown away Timothée Chalamet in this pewter-gray ensemble, at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019. The immaculately tailored suit was paired with a collarless shirt and two tone-on-tone belts that hugged his waist. . Styling the outfit, Timothy rolled up his pant legs to show off his black heeled shoes.
For the 2018 Oscar nominees lunch, Timothée Chalamet played it a little safer in a dark green Gucci suit. But even when he “plays it safe” he still manages to increase the style quotient.
At the Australian premiere of his film “The King” in 2019, Timothée Chalamet fully owned the color blue. Her monochrome Haider Ackermann ensemble was a total victory, especially worn with militaristic black boots, which gave the look a bit of edge.
In case it is not already clear, Timothée Chalamet is not afraid of daring. At the Los Angeles premiere of “Beautiful Boy” in 2018, the actor teamed a red suit with a slightly lighter red shirt underneath. He’s still the coolest guy on the red carpet, even in white sneakers to complete the look.
Only Timothée Chalamet could pull off a hoodie at a movie premiere and remain the rising king of fashion. For the premiere of “The King” at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019, he chose a velvet hoodie with midnight blue sequins from Louis Vuitton. The actor let no aspect of his look compete with the hoodie, opting for his tousled locks and simple black pants.
Timothée Chalamet started to bloom with this Alexander McQueen suit he wore at the Spanish premiere of his film “Beautiful Boy” in 2018. With pants to match his blue jacket embroidered with red cherry blossoms and birds , the actor wore $ 590 white and red sneakers also from Alexander McQueen.
Timothee Chalamet wore this much bolder floral suit at the London premiere of “Beautiful Boy” in 2018. He was the image of confidence in Alexander McQueen’s single-breasted flower-covered design.
When Timothée Chalamet isn’t wearing a monochromatic look, he usually wears a suit with wild prints, like the one he donned for the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2019. This ensemble that from a distance looks like a distant galaxy was designed by Alexander McQueen, another Timothy’s favorite, and paired with white kicks.
For the Paris premiere of “Little Women” in 2019, Timothée Chalamet delivered a clear message when he walked the red carpet: Think pink. The actor wore a fuschia Stella McCartney suit paired with black Chelsea boots.
At the London BAFTAs in 2019, Timothée Chalamet decided not to wear a matching suit, instead pairing his black, red and silver patterned shirt with his blazer and anchoring the jumpsuit with black skinny pants.
Earlier in Timothée Chalamet’s career as a prominent man, he wore a military-inspired outfit at a 2017 InStyle event. The “Call Me by Your Name” star teamed a tan double-breasted jacket with black and gray details on the lapels to army green tailored pants and black boots.
At the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards, Oscar nominated actor Timothee Chalamet showed his love for a daring suit in this dark raspberry velvet creation, which he paired with a simple black t-shirt underneath.
At a photocall for his movie “The King” in South Korea in 2019, “Lady Bird” actor Timothée Chalamet wore one of his craziest looks but overalls with wild prints and splashes of color. with a matching button-down shirt from SR Studio LA. CALIFORNIA. Spring 2020 collection.
At the premiere of “Beautiful Boy” at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Timothée Chalamet and designer Haider Ackermann hit another home run. Timothy arrived in a slim fit suit with striped grosgrain detailing and white appliqués on the pants and jacket.
