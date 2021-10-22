Taipei Fashion Week SS22 Digital Fashion Show Theme Inspired By The City’s Pandemic Approach | New





Taipei, Taiwan, 22 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –Inspired by the people of Taipei efforts to fight the pandemic by refraining from venturing, Taipei Fashion Week SS22x VOGUE Fashion’s Night Outrecreated Taipei empty cityscapes for its October 16 digital fashion show, while keeping in the spirit of the theme “Fashion’s City of Freedom”. The show broke the mold of having a thousand attendees in one venue by connecting six iconic venues across Taipei virtually: Taipei Music Center, Four Four South Village, Bellavita, FE City Xinyi A 13, Breeze Nanshan and Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza. Deploy aerial photography around the concept of “Taipei is my fashion runway “, these cues were used to showcase the creativity of six Taiwanese designer brands: WooLeeX, Story Wear, Yentity, CHERNG DESIGN, RAY CHU, and Luxury Godbage by JUST IN XX. Paired with musical energy, the exquisite visual feast merged the virtual world with real life for a one-of-a-kind event. Taiwan previously, while the addition of aerial photography has taken production levels to new heights. “With the pandemic, we have seen aerial shots of Taipei empty streets to the news and I have found the city beautiful at all times. In this unusual year, I hope to commemorate the city’s vibrant fashion with Taipei Fashion Week, ”said Isaac chen, creative director of the Taipei Fashion Week SS22 digital show. “Taking into account industry, business development and the pandemic, the show highlights the spirit and vitality of Taipei, and infuses contemporary meaning and positive momentum into Taipei Fashion Week, ”said CM Liu, project manager for Taipei Fashion Week SS22 and general manager of Cond Nast Taiwan. The show started off with the unique American style of WooLeeX. Their Spring / Summer 2022 collection was inspired by the music movement, seen as a living body, and the unique print design highlighted the ups and downs of emotion. The zero waste collaboration between the Story Wear brand and the Chi Po-Lin Foundation precipitated stellar results from sustainable practices, as shown by the Four Four South Village with a moving performance by Deca Joins. Yentity took inspiration from city plants for its urban jungle airlift scene, while CHERNG DESIGN showcased its vibrant and colorful spring / summer collection at FE City Xinyi A 13. Viewers were then taken via an aerial camera to the fifth mark, RAY CHU, in the Breeze Nanshan Skyline Garden. The final at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza showcased JUST IN XX’s new Luxury Godbage collection, as well as the Olympic weightlifting winner. Kuo Hsing Chun. The designer used upcycling to reinvent with style from Taiwan Olympic uniform, which Kuo Hsing Chun worn in the evening and to echo the sustainable fashion goals promoted by Taipei Fashion Week. Taipei Fashion Week SS22 X VOGUEFNO was broadcast live online and shown on large outdoor screens. Over 112,000 viewers have listened to LINE TODAY’s live broadcast and over 80,000 have since watched the show on Vogue Taiwan‘Youtubechannel. About Taipei Fashion Week Organized by from Taiwan Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Affairs of Taipei City Government, Taipei Fashion Week promotes the development of Taiwanese fashion industry and Taiwanese designers. The event aims to increase the recognition of Taiwanese brands, to strengthen from Taiwan global expansion in the fashion industry and extend the influence of the country’s fashion culture. For more information on Taipei Fashion Week, please visit tpefw.com. Media contact Sunny chiang [email protected] +1 646-270-5533 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taipei-fashion-week-ss22-digital-fashion-show-theme-inspired-by-citys-pandemic-approach-301406302.html Taipei Fashion Week

