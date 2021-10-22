Hailey Bieber wears a little black dress in Khaite leather





Hailey Bieber dressed yesterday in a really perfect little black leather dress for hot girls fall and a Ellen degeneres Spectacle appearance. Hailey paired a Khaite strapless patent leather top with a sweetheart neckline with a matching mini skirt from the label. Stylist Karla Welch created the look, and she and Hailey shared photos on their Instagrams. “🔥 #LBD on #HB 🔥 #haileybieber #theellenshow #khaite #pockets,” Welch wrote. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The skirt and top are available for those who want to recreate the look: The Prim Top in Black Patent Leather Khaity

khaite.com $ 1,380.00 Sam skirt in black patent leather Khaity

khaite.com $ 1,880.00 Hailey spoke to In the style in August about her fall style, which definitely looks more comfortable on a day off. She said, “I’m like, so fat on a big thick jacket or a big thick coat.” I feel like if you know anything about my style, you know I’m always into the most absurd oversized stuff because I find it very comfortable and it looks like me. So I always think of fall, a really good oversized blazer, a really good chunky sweater, a great coat. I feel like those three things are always great, great in my rotation. She also touched on her dating style, where an LBD is more likely to make an appearance. Usually the right outfit, “it depends on where you’re going. If I went to a more fancy restaurant or dinner, maybe I could dress a little more, ”she said. “Maybe I would make a little heeled dress, or a fun skirt and heeled blazer. But if we go somewhere a little more casual, for example, we had a date the other night and I was wearing some fun baggy pants with a bob, t-shirt and jeans. Because for me, I always feel the prettiest or the sexiest when I’m just comfortable and feeling like myself. So it always depends on my mood that day. “If I feel like this is a little black dress moment, then this is what I’m going to do,” she continued. “If I feel like it’s baggy jeans with heels and a blazer moment, that’s what I’m going to do. So it really depends on my mood. And I think whatever makes you feel the most beautiful and comfortable is the best thing to do on a date because then you can feel like yourself and be yourself. It’s the best thing when you’re dating someone, whether married or engaged or whatever. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

