Ask Ellie: The low-cut women’s dress is no excuse for creepy ogle

Dear Ellie: I was at a busy airport with my husband, both in their forties, when I overheard an older couple next to us lining up, observing the following:

A pretty woman, probably in her early twenties, swept in a short dress with very low neckline in front, and partially bare back. She was accompanied by a young man in more conservative attire.

The older woman laughingly asked her husband (maybe in his 70s) if he had seen the young woman’s generous breasts? She then commented on her rump. Her husband nodded and smiled.

I was upset that these two mature older people could casually objectify the body parts of a young woman, at a time when women around the world are fighting to end this heinous practice that has always been a potential for sexual abuse.

My own husband said: Well, this young lady got dressed to be noticed, especially at an airport. I replied that women have the right to dress as they please, but not to be objectified as a means for men. And that it’s especially scary when an older man, who may even have daughters, might look at a young woman that way.

I’m very interested in what you and your readers think of all of this.

You are absolutely right that all women have the right to dress as they wish (under the country’s laws that apply to everyone, for example on nudity in public).

All genders dress for attention in different ways and places. It is part of our overall culture of diversity. And while the older woman laughed when she showed the younger woman’s dress, she inadvertently suggested that her husband ogle the woman. Yeah, that’s really creepy.

Dear Ellie: My best friend, who is married and has a young child, realized I was having financial difficulties during COVID (just like her because neither of us were working).

She invited me to move in with her family at a lower rent than I had paid living alone.

Everything was fine at first, but as the lockdowns continued, there were three of us in our thirties, all living on edge.

My friend’s husband got very sarcastic when talking to me, their four year old started screaming unless he had the TV screaming loudly, and my friend was constantly on edge. I tried to stay in my separate room longer, reading a lot to avoid the commotion.

Soon, screaming fights erupted between the couple and the raging husband. He finally told me harshly that I had to leave. I ran away. After 10 years of closeness, my old friend and I haven’t spoken to each other since.

It turned out to be lucky because I found a spacious apartment, in a house whose owners had moved to their chalet to await the pandemic. I am now starting to return to my workplace three times a week and work from home the other days.

But what should I do with my lost friendship? Doesn’t she owe me an apology?

As the saying goes, this ship has sailed. The couple and their child always form a unit. Any acceptance of a renewed friendship with you would likely anger her husband who would take him as disloyalty.

He made you the scapegoat for all their tension even though you weren’t. But it allowed them to stay together if they could.

Forget the excuses. She has enough to manage in her house. But don’t be surprised that at some point she might reach out to you and need you.

Dear Ellie: My future husband and I are elderly people without children. I have health problems.

We normally had sex once a week. He also cheated to meet his needs, so we use condoms. Lately he’s been asking to have sex twice a week to make sure he doesn’t stray. He also bought a sex toy for when he needs it.

Now he refuses to wear a condom and wants me to relieve him while he is standing. I think he is in love with his toy.

I would have left him, but COVID and finances keep me. I am unhappy but grateful to have a roof over my head. I do everything for him.

A roof above is not worth the indignities inside. He is addicted to sex. Considering your health issues and old age, it puts you at risk during COVID.

Change roles. If you must stay, insist that any further cheating ends all sexual contact between you. Talk to your doctor about your situation.

