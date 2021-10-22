What we learned from the Drake men’s blue-white basketball scrimmage

Darnell Brodie and Nate Ferguson faced off for the first kickoff of Thursday’s blue-white scrum between the Drakes men’s basketball players. Seconds passed as both teams traded possessions with a pair of missed shots on both sides.

And then the bullet ended up in the hands of a freshman Tucker DeVries. He stopped and sank a 3 point to open the scoring.

The crowd erupted, cheering for the Bullldogs’ most famous rookie in recent history. It was a moment that the team and the general public were waiting for. The basketball season was officially underway, and it started with a flashy field goal for the coach’s son.

Here are some of the takeaways from the Thursday scrum:

Welcome to Des Moines, Ayo

Drake has three newcomers to his men’s basketball team this season, two freshmen and a graduate transfer. Group veteran Ayo Akinwole joined the Bulldogs after four seasons at Omaha. Thursday’s scrum was the first time fans saw Akinwole in action.

At 5ft 11in, Akinwole is the shortest member of the team. But his game is anything but small. He was the second player to score after DeVries and he continued to find the basket for four quarters with teammates mixed up. It wasn’t long before he filled the opponents’ shooting space, going from start to finish and forcing turnovers.

It looked like Akinwole had been gassed a bit in the later stages of the melee, but it’s unclear if he wasn’t fully conditioned yet or if he was giving everything early in the night to gain more playing time. Akinwoles’ ability to quickly adopt the Drakes style of play and the leadership potential he has twice captained at Omaha make him a player to watch this season.

Fast pace doesn’t always mean better

Whether it was preseason jitters or rust-shaking veteran players, the scrum was a bit sloppy at times. Between the two teams, the Bulldogs scored 171 points in 40 minutes of play. And while a quick, high-scoring offense isn’t a bad thing, especially against opponents in the Missouri Valley Conference, she revealed unpolished play late in the game.

There was a moment in the fourth quarter where, within seconds, a player missed an open dunk, followed by steals / returns from both teams, capped by an out of bounds pass that angered the coach . Darian DeVries. What started out as a solid performance by both newcomers and veterans got a bit messy as the night wore on.

It’s hard to say how much of a real impact this made in a game where the score is reset every quarter, teammates switched sides and stats didn’t count. But it wouldn’t hurt for Drake to remember that he’s okay with slowing down the game sometimes before the regular season.

Slow start for the starting five

Drakes starting five DJs Wilkins, Roman Penn, Tremell Murphy, Shanquan Hemphill and Darnell Brodie were all on the same team in the first quarter of scrums. They also lost that opener 24-6 to a squad made up mostly of freshmen, sophomores and newcomer Akinwole.

They were arrested early and struggled to shoot. Wilkins missed his first attempt by 3 points after fans saw him break through seven in a row at Hoops Fest late last month.

Perhaps it was just a combination of veterans getting their legs back and young players trying to make an impression on Coach DeVries. The Bulldogs still have a few weeks before the regular season to work on wrinkles.

No Issa Samake this season

Issa Samake was the only player in formal dress for the scrum after suffering an ACL tear during summer practice. Hell be out for the season.

He averaged 9.5 minutes per game in 27 appearances last year, registering 58 points, 58 rebounds and 13 blocked shots. He’s only a red shirt sophomore this season, so Bulldogs fans can watch him for a few more seasons after he recovers.

Possible players to watch this season

It might sound cliché, but very few players did not stand out in Thursday’s scrum. But three players won in front of the crowd: Okay Djamgouz, Garrett Sturtz and Nate Ferguson.

Djamgouz was a constant and silent contributor. He managed to score easily but also entered popular lanes, forced turnovers and didn’t hesitate to roam the pitch to make a play. The sophomore will have to compete for playing time, but he has the potential to give the Bulldogs a boost off the bench.

Sturtz and Ferguson were similar contributors on Thursday. Sturtz started 11 games last season and picked up where he left off. He’s an embarrassment to opponents, evidenced by a moment when Sturtz blocked a Wilkins shot from the free throw line and converted it to a score. Ferguson also had big choices and his work around the rim was impressive. He’s another sophomore with the potential to make an impression this season.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting journalist for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.