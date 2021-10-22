fall fashion show will feature local models and boutiques | Local News





About 60 Cleburne residents will get their 15 minutes of fame by strutting the stage on Saturday night. Inklyne Realty Group is hosting a Shop Local Fall Fashion Show featuring clothing from 14 local boutiques worn by community members such as Cleburne High School Defensive Football Coordinator Jason Payne. Other role models include local business owners, teachers, and other community leaders. Former educator and frequent theater performer Jay Lewis will serve as emcee. In addition to real estate, we are all small town business owners, said Emily Leigh. We wanted to introduce ourselves to the downtown community by promoting our great little shops around Cleburne. Inklyne Realty Group recently moved into an office at Wright Plaza and is hosting the event to encourage local shopping as the holiday season approaches, Leigh said. Our slogan has been small business with big fashion, she said. The event, which begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Wright Plaza, is free and everyone is volunteering their time to present the articles. A free raffle will be organized for a $ 300 shopping spree at the winner’s store of their choice. Inklyne team members include Heather McCall, Leigh and Rhonda Day. Participating stores include: Christis Heart & Sole Shop Kings Ransom Shop Apos Western Wear & Boutique Jeans Bijoux & Jesus Boutique J.Raes Store Madollys Southern spirit The Château Collection L + L 1961 Home and life The robust man The Snobbin post Cactus Gypsy Boutique The chic hanger shop

