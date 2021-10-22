Team USA learns and grows in Blaine, as dress rehearsals for Beijing begin





It may seem a bit like the early days of the pandemic, locked inside, only seeing the same people over and over again. But for the women playing for Team USA in their residency program in Blaine, Minn., Where head coach Joel Johnson will select the team that travels to Beijing early next year for the Olympic Winter Games from 2022, so far, this isolation has been a lot of fun.

It was great last month, to have the whole squad together, to have training as a team and to be able to compete with a wide range of players, said United States defender Dani Cameranesi, one of the team. former Gophers who won a gold medal for the Americans in 2018. I played against the best players in the country every day. Johnson, who juggles the United States and St. Thomas University’s first season as an NCAA Division I program, led the Americans to the world championship tournament in August, where they finished second to welcome Canada. But after more than a year of no real competition and tournament delay, just being back on the ice felt like a win. We had just played games, and it was so much fun. Many of these players had been training for a year and a half without any opportunity to play games, so that was the best part, Johnson said when invited to the weekly podcast The Rink Lives. Obviously, we did not get the result we hoped for, but we made some progress in terms of preparing the long-term goals in Beijing. Members of the Team USA women’s hockey team gathered in their locker room at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, before practice in October 2021. Contribution / USA Hockey Photo The next small improvement on this route comes this week. The Americans boarded an eastbound plane for games against Team Canada Friday in Allentown, Pa., And Monday in Hartford, CT. This is the start of a long tour across three countries and two continents. Players admit that no matter where they play or what the stakes are, games against their rivals from the Great White North are special. Every time we’ve been on the ice against them it’s one of the best rivalries in the world and definitely the best rivalry for us so that gets the blood flowing and we are all very excited, said Cameranesi. When we go up against each other, you really can’t beat. The improvement process for the Olympics is underway. The best players from around the world live in and around Blaine, skate Super Rink and learn to play together. Johnson praised the facilities and resources provided by USA Hockey so far. And the overall process went well, everyone agreed. We already have amazing chemistry and it’s only been a few weeks so it’s really exciting, said Cameranesi, who played for Johnson when he was an assistant coach for the Gophers and praised his work as guy who runs the show now. I saw him in college. He pretty much taught me how to play hockey … so it was great to have him as a head coach. I still learn from him every day. The first two games against Canada are just the start of a tour that will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at 7 p.m. on December 20. medals are at stake. What excites me is it’s such a good game. People can talk about the rivalry and the high intensity of the games, but it’s good hockey, Johnson said. It allows us to work on certain things and be exposed to things that we need to work on. We did our best and we were going to try to step on the gas pedal and present some things that we have been working on. He’s a familiar opponent, and there’s nothing better than a game between the United States and Canada in this sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/womens-wcha/minnesota-gophers/7249781-Team-USA-learning-and-growing-in-Blaine-as-dress-rehearsals-for-Beijing-begin

