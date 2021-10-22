Fashion
Camp Atterbury officials ask for winter clothing for Afghan refugees
As the cold draws near, officials at Camp Atterbury ask Hoosiers to consider donating winter clothing to the Afghan evacuees.
Johnson County Base is home to more than 6,600 Afghan evacuees waiting to relocate permanently through USTeam Rubicon,a non-profit organization focused on disaster response,manages donations at Camp Atterbury. The main need now is new winter clothing, including sweaters, hats and gloves, especially for young children, according to Team Rubicon’s Tyler Smith.
Priority is given to young children and infants, but adults also need warm clothing, Smith said. Traditional clothing, especially white hijabs and shawls, is in high demand, as are children’s books and educational items.
About 40% of the population is under 14 years old, according to a recent media update. 58% of the camp population are men and 42% are women. At least 10 babies have been born there since the camp began accepting evacuees in September.
More from Camp Atterbury:A look inside the Indiana camp housing thousands of Afghan evacuees
“You are welcome here”:Hoosiers donates hundreds of prayer rugs to Afghan refugees
The Rubicon team has more information in line on how to donate.
Donations are also accepted at the following Indiana National Guard Armories, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. Northern route
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division Street.
- Greenfield: 410 Apple Street.
- Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road.
- Danville: 1245 E. Rue Principale.
- Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road.
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road.
- South curve: 1901, avenue Kemble.
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road.
Any organization or business looking to make a large donation that cannot deliver to a designated site should contact the Indiana Department of Homeland Security at [email protected]
Contact Rashika Jaipuriar at[email protected]and follow her on Twitter @rashikajpr.
Sources
2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/news/local/2021/10/22/camp-atterbury-officials-request-winter-clothing-afghan-refugees/6133446001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]