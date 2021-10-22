Video of blind man marrying woman in tactile dress so he can feel her beauty go viral





Already a Paralympic athlete, musician, motivational speaker, skater and self-proclaimed surfer, the prolific Anthony S. Ferraro added another title to the list: husband. The content creator, who is blind, recently took to social media and shared footage from his marriage to Kelly Anne Ferraro. The video highlighted the key moments of the special day and included one notable detail: the bride’s “tactile” wedding dress. The clip received a wave of support on TikTok, racking up over 520,000 views and 100,000 likes, as well as thousands of comments. The incorporation of the tactile wedding dress into the couple’s big day is a testament to how clothing can be reinvented to suit a range of experiences, rather than responding only to the visual senses, and underscores the need for inclusive clothing. “Being blind, textures are really important to me,” Ferraro told News week. “Kelly really… wanted to make him really special to me,” he said. “She went above and beyond” to find the wedding dress, which was made “with a nice touch” with the use of silk, chiffon, lace and velvet. Ferraro explained that his wife tried on “so many different dresses” before she found the one. “She started crying… that’s when she knew. And she didn’t tell me about it until she walked down the aisle and I could. touch, so it was amazing. “ “It was so beautiful to me… I could perfectly imagine it in my head,” Ferraro said. The clip, which garnered attention on TikTok and Instagram, left viewers touched by their romance. “It was truly the most amazing day that so many friends and family came to support our love,” Ferraro said in the video. In particular, many viewers seemed impressed and intrigued by the wedding dress, as the idea of ​​”tactile clothing” for the visually impaired remains relatively unknown. One commentator called the dress “the sweetest thing ever.” “Omg she’s wearing a dress you can smell !!” writes another. “It’s beautiful! Congratulations.” “I think tactile clothing is something that is becoming more and more popular, and people are definitely starting to focus on it,” Ferraro told News week. “Braille clothing is becoming popular … I would like to start working with certain clothing lines.” “For me it’s … fabrics. I really like organic cotton, I like hemp and silk.” “Textures are everything,” Ferraro said. “I see through my fingers, and through my hands, and through… touch.”

