Exclusive Look at Inbar Lavi’s Custom Wedding Dress Process

If you started your wedding dress journey with Brides (and even if you haven’t!) you might know that bridal fashion is one of our favorite talking points. From lavish ball gowns to sexy A-line silhouettes and unconventional mini dresses, we love to share our take on what it takes to dress for one of the biggest days of your life.

So when the singer, entrepreneur and actress of the “Lucifer” TV show, Inbar Lavi, gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her bespoke wedding dress journey, we obviously (and immediately!) jumped at the chance to share. Married inbar Dan Bar Shira on September 13, 2021, at a beach wedding inspired by a hot man in Israel. Everything from the decor, the food and the music was expertly planned, but the stars of the show were on fashion day. While many brides opt for one or two looks to say “yes”, the actress has donned four tailored. Daniella Hajaj marriage is looking for its big day!

But how did Inbar succeed (and in just three weeks!)? Read on for exclusive details on how she said yes to dresses, photographed by Photograph of people.

The Israeli designer and actress met through stylist Inbar, Shany lasry. “To be completely honest, I had another designer in mind,” Lavi shares. “And then Shany Lasry (my stylist) came on the scene and helped me find the right person … someone who would share my vision. That’s when she introduced me to Daniella. ”

While Inbar immediately liked Daniella when they met, the actress was a bit apprehensive about going into such an extensive process with very minimal time. “When we first met I was hesitant, we literally had three weeks to prepare four dresses !!!! [But when] I entered her studio (not far from my hometown where I grew up small), I immediately felt at ease, ”reveals the actress.

Daniella also shares the same positive feelings about Inbar, telling exclusively Brides, “Inbar has the most incredible personality. She’s got so much charm and nobility that it’s impossible not to fall in love with her. You can tell we understood each other pretty quickly.”

“It was very important for her to be herself, and for her dress to characterize her and her personality. [loved the journey]. It was an amazing experience for me and I really enjoyed it, ”adds the designer.

Find a dress that not only looks great, but makes you to feel good, is one of the most important elements behind buying a wedding dress. And when creating a custom look, that balance can only be achieved if you work with a designer who matches your personality and personal style, which was clearly the case with Daniella and Inbar.

I wanted to [my dresses] feeling like it was something I already had. Something that would be right at home.

When the process began, Inbar was sure of one thing: that she wanted to create dresses that not only matched her personal style, but gave her a sense of security and individuality. “Honestly, I’ve played a bride a few times and had the privilege of wearing a wedding dress or two for other characters. So when it was time to find the REAL, the only thing that mattered to me was let it be ME. I wanted [my dresses] feeling like it was something I already had. Something that would make me feel right at home. ”

“Daniella has that essence of a down-to-earth boss woman who is kind and incredibly talented, all twisted into this gorgeous Israeli mom package. Surrounded by an amazing team of hard-working seamstresses and assistants (ALL) THE WOMEN), [they were] there to make everyone feel welcome and filled with love, ”adds the actress.

Her first dress was in chiffon with an Italian crepe corset. It had clean lines, a thigh slit and was the perfect figure for her beach wedding venue. However, landing on this dress was not easy.

Together we tried on a bunch of dresses in her studio and nothing went well. Then we just shrunk the fabric. Daniella said Close your eyes, touch it, feel it. Is this what you wanna hold on? And I knew the chiffon was the fabric I wanted to be wrapped in that day, ”shares the bride.“ Daniella went to the back and pulled out a huge roll of this fabric and started to me wrap in it. We literally made it on my body from scratch. It was unbelievable. We started pulling strings and tying ribbons until we found the design we all liked. It was so creative and free, which just happens to be the spirit of marriage.

Then there was a strapless number with an asymmetric side hem, made from mesh fabric interwoven with Swarovski stones. The dress fitted her body perfectly and during the fitting, “her eyes were full of happiness and joy. At the end, she stood in front of the mirror and said” Daniella, you made my dream come true ” .” gushes the designer.

Bringing in all the drama, the third look was a jaw-dropping piece that Inbar would wear at the end of her wedding celebration. A sexy one-shoulder mini dress, fully encrusted with crystals.

Last but not least was a long tulle and lace dress, which Inbar donned at the reception. “I had so much fun dancing in it and it looked amazing!” shares the bride. “I could see how comfortable I was and how stupid I acted [the dress]. It made me feel like a child, and made me spin around and feel like a princess. “

Having three weeks to create four custom looks might seem like an impossible task for many brides (and us!). And if you’re still wondering how she did it, it’s by staying calm and present throughout the experience. “Enjoy the ride. There will be many times when you will feel overwhelmed. Breathe, smile, know that this is all part of [the process] and you have the choice to embrace the chaos and enjoy it, ”shares Inbar.

