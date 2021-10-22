Bleacher Report and Social Change Fund United launch HBCU capsule – WWD

Bleacher Report and Social Change Fund United, an organization created by athletes Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, have teamed up to launch a capsule collection celebrating HBCU schools showcasing the work of seven black fashion designers.

The sports media company and NBA stars called in designers Maxwell Osborne from Public School, Chris Gibbs from Union LA, Tremaine Emory from Denim Tears, Tahir Murray, Founder of Legacy History Pride, Kumasi Sadiki from The Good Company, and Mike Nicholas and Ryan Jackson of Diem and Lfant, respectively, to design clothing for HCBU schools and to celebrate HCBUs in general for Homecoming, the annual schools event that was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The price of the 32-piece collection ranges from $ 15 to $ 80.

Sadiki was in partnership with Clark Atlanta University, Emory with Morehouse and Murray with his alma mater Howard. Osborne, who was paired with Jackson State, felt the public school’s “We Need Leaders” mantra could be a call to action for young people.

Nicholas and Jackson both studied in Florida and were therefore paired up with Florida A&M University. The founder of Diem, who co-designed an off-white graphic sweatshirt with Jackson’s Lfant, felt it was important to participate in this project because of the way he supports the HBCUs.

“I haven’t attended an HBCU and as I got older this decision haunts me every now and then,” Nicholas said. “[There’s] something about the history, the pride, the spirit, the networking and the close connections that I have seen created by friends and family who are former HBCU students. The role that HBCU schools have played in our fabric as African Americans is vital to the empowerment of our brothers and sisters. Having self-knowledge is the key to being grounded and allowing access to limitless possibilities. Some of the best in the world have come from HBCUs and it has been an honor to represent that legacy. “

“Historically black institutions of higher education teach us our history while setting the framework for our future,” Jackson added. “Heritage and inheritance are two certainties of an education in an HBCU. FAMU has been a school steeped in tradition and excellence since 1887. Although we brought our artistic expressions to this project, we came away with so much knowledge and a deep appreciation for this university. As artists, we leave understanding that it was a gift that was given to us.

Paul chose Gibbs specifically for North Carolina A&T.

“I am proud and honored that Union has been invited to participate in this capsule,” said Gibbs. “As a Grambling State University alumnus, I have always appreciated the very special and needed place that HBCUs provide to our community. At a time when I really needed to see, feel and appreciate our rich African American culture, GSU ​​helped me find “self-knowledge” and I am happy to share my story and my appreciation for HBCUs through our participation in this collection.“

Paul noted that his favorite piece is a shirt with a drum major by Diem and Lfant because it evoked the memory of watching the FAMU marching band. “I have a very distinct recollection of the Winston-Salem State halftime game,” he said. “I don’t care if you have a cousin or know someone in the marching band who played the trumpet, drums, trombone, everyone was watching the drum major.” So seeing that drum major on that shirt kind of brought me back.

Chris Paul in the FAMU sweatshirt from Diem and Lfant.

Bobby metelus

The collection is first launching on BRShop.com, with special access to each HBCU and discounts for students currently enrolled in schools, and on Monday, BR will make the collection purchasable on Instagram.

“It’s time to start showing people that historically black colleges and universities have power,” added Paul. “Black students have the power. It’s time for them to start flexing. HBCUs are not less than. We may be better than.

Tyler Stewart, vice president of brand and experience for Bleacher Report, said the initiative is a continuation and extension of the sports media company’s ongoing partnerships with athletes and leagues. Past efforts have included NBA Remix, where the NBA jerseys have been remade, as well as Dwyane Wade’s Hometown Tour.

“There has been a lot of thinking about it,” he said. “These designers are advancing culture. One of the most important partners we have worked with is Corey Arvinger [of Support Black Colleges]. He was a guide who made sure that everything we did was true to the ethics of the schools. When we have the time and the platform to share stories, we like to do whatever we can. We want to shine a light and raise every voice.

Arvinger, through his Support Black Colleges project, also partnered with the HCBU collection for this project, producing a hoodie that reads: “Support Black Colleges”.

“It was important for us at Support Black Colleges to participate in this collaboration because the main goal for us is to spread awareness about HBCUs,” he said. “What better way to do it than to team up with the most engaged sports media brand? This collection pays homage to the culture, tradition and heritage of HBCU and will reach out to tons of people.

Stewart said Bleacher Report and Social Change Fund United first partnered in 2020 on a capsule collection, the proceeds of which support the organization, which was created to liberate black people and defend indigenous peoples and communities of color through political solutions, community representation and narrative change. Stewart declined to share the numbers, but said the capsule, which was produced “on demand”, was a success for the company.

Bleacher Report also has plans for this NBA season – the league’s 75th anniversary – as well as the NHL, a new partner.