From his parents’ basement to Paris Couture Week

Monique Lhuillier is a name synonymous with glamor. And it took a while to get there.

The 50-year-old designer has spent the past 25 years not only creating some of the world’s most exquisite wedding dresses and red carpet accessories, but also creating an eponymous luxury lifestyle brand with a far-reaching reach. beyond her dresses of $ 7,000.

All of this, Lhuillier tells me, is a long way from the start of her career in 1996, when she had just graduated from fashion school and had just become engaged.

I started looking for a wedding dress, but it turned out to be a bit difficult, she says. It was hard to find beautiful but contemporary wedding dresses, so I just started making one!

Quickly, Lhuillier realized that there was a gap in the market for more extravagant hyper-feminine dresses and began working on his own bridal collection.

I didn’t have a business plan and didn’t think about the next 20 years, or even the next year. I just wanted to put out some nice dresses and work hard day after day, week after week, to make it happen.

Compared to the industry standard, Monique Lhuillier was the lightest haute couture start-up on the market. The cartoons were drawn and animated from her parents’ basement for many years, and her financial strategies were brainstormed with her new husband, Tom Bugbee, while he was taking his MBA. at USC.

Looking back, I’m so glad I started in bridal because the pace is slower than ready-to-wear, she says. There are only two collections a year, so I was able to really focus on the job.

For starters, Lhuillier worked through every detail of the collection Monday through Thursday and left Fridays open to take samples from bridal shops.

We fought to be taken seriously; wedding dresses don’t come cheap, so getting people to trust such a young brand isn’t easy, she admits, but we’ve earned that trust by making women feel like the most beautiful versions of themselves.

For four years, she focused strictly on bridal wear, with word of mouth spreading like wildfire in the Los Angeles area.

Stylists would tell me if you did this in color I’d love to put this on the red carpet !. It made me wonder. Why do I dress a woman for the most important day of her life when I could be there for all of the most important days of her life?

As a business, ready-to-wear had the potential to turn one-off customers into repeat customers. And although being based in Los Angeles, rather than one of the world’s fashion capitals, might play against designers trying to create luxury goods, Lhuilliers’ unique and designs have slowly but surely become the dresses. must-haves of the Hollywood elite.

Loyal celebrity fans include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Regina King, Jessica Alba and former First Lady Michelle Obama, among others.

Every time someone said my name on the red carpet it helped us market ourselves and build brand awareness. These are pivotal moments.

At one point, Lhuillier dressed eight celebrities in one night for the Golden Globes all-time record for a single designer.

It’s when these celebrities get married in her dresses, however, that Lhuillier feels most proud. And sanctions the biggest spike in sales.

The blush pink Reese Witherspoons wedding dress, for example, caused a sensation for the brand in 2011, not only has it remained in the collection permanently, but it has also given Lhuillier a signature color.

She tells me the dress on the cover of her first book (Monique Lhuillier: Dreaming of Fashion and Glamor, with a preface by Witherspoon herself) is a celebration of exactly that, spilling out across the page in a powdery pink, organza-filled perfection (people haven’t stopped calling for this dress!).

It’s a collection of those moments, in fact, that allowed Lhuillier to expand and create touchpoints for every moment in his clients’ lives.

To date, its licensed product portfolio includes fragrances, Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn collections (including Kids and Teen lines), ML Monique Lhuillier diffusion line, lingerie, fine jewelry, party invitations, wedding and home fragrances, transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. .

Of course, some categories are more difficult to develop and manufacture products than others. I’ve always wanted to make accessories but it was intimidating because designing accessories actually takes longer than designing dresses, she admits. I had to relearn a lot of things.

Over time, Lhuillier has been able to adapt to the changing manufacturing demands between all of Lhuillier’s productions, creating seamless collections to which she will always be proud to attach her name.

But something was still missing.

As the daughter of a French diplomat (a position her father held for several decades), Lhuillier had long aimed to show a couture collection in Paris, but felt the time was never quite right. appropriate.

It wasn’t until four years ago, after parading at New York Fashion Week for a decade, that she took the plunge and brought her entire team to Paris to present Place Vendme.

It was exhilarating because it was the biggest fashion platform in the world, she smiled, allowing herself to recall for a moment. In the future, I would like a bigger internal presence, so it was like a dream come true.

Dreams have been interrupted throughout the pandemic, of course, thanks to many months of no marriage and no celebration lockdown, but the recent return of these opportunities has given Lhuillier a more digital and interesting new approach to growing his business. .

When the pandemic first hit many stores were on high alert and didn’t want as much inventory so we put that inventory on our site and we were very encouraged by the results.

Better yet, her small but sturdy collection of housewares flew off the shelves as confined masses opted to spend their spare cash on interior decorations.

This company was prosperous, she says. We were so grateful to be diverse

Her diversity, especially in the beauty industry, to which Lhuillier is drawn as she also thinks about the next 25 years of her business.

I mean, it takes a village. I’m in front of a whole bunch of people who work tirelessly to make these dreams come true, so they were all thankful when they do.