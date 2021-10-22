Fashion
Collection details and interview of the Canali x 8on8 collaboration
There must be something in the water. Or maybe they slip it into the Negronis. Either way, some of Italy’s most revered brands have caught the collaboration virus in a big way, and even when, in fact, above all when the brands they choose to partner with seem a bit out of left field at first, the results have been impressive. The the last entry into the barrel is courtesy of Canali, the bespoke clothing brand that has been making exceptional costumes since 1934, and the 8on8 brand of burgeoning Chinese designer Li Gong.
The capsule collection, inspired by Marco Polo’s trip from Venice to Shangdu during the Yuan Dynasty, is a blend of Canali’s tailoring expertise with 8on8’s young and contemporary perspective. In more concrete terms, this translates into pieces like an oversized (but still impeccably proportioned) double-breasted blazer paired with a piped silk shirt. Or a sweater with a newly redesigned version of Canali’s Cafra Cat character worn with the kind of baggy, sleazy pants that feel exactly right at home for this menswear moment. Think of it as the collaboration we didn’t know we needed, until the folks behind were kind enough to give it to us anyway.
We caught up with these people – Stefano Canali, CEO and President of Canali, and Li Gong from 8on8 – to talk about how this has formed, the future of bespoke clothing and how fashion can serve. bridge between cultures.
To begin with, how did this collaboration go?
Stefano Canali: Li Gong was chosen for this collaboration because we found it original and relevant at the same time. We considered that key elements of his designs for 8on8 would bring a contemporary update and new perspective to Canali, while remaining true to our DNA. As we worked through many Zoom meetings to design the collection, it became apparent that we had chosen the right partner. Li Gong explored our world and breathed new life into Canali’s archival drawings with his interpretations of creative artwork and contemporary silhouettes.
Li Gong: I first learned about Canali when I was studying men’s fashion. The rich history of the house and its passion for innovation and culture have always marked me, which is why I was delighted to be approached by Canali for this collaboration. Having always associated Canali with Italian bespoke luxury, I appreciated the opportunity to blend my perspective with the classic house aesthetic to create a refined blend of the two brands.
How did you land on inspiration from Marco Polo and his travels?
LG: As I started working on the Canali Travels capsule collection with 8on8, my fascination with Marco Polo’s journey from Italy to Shangdu in China continued to grow. I was inspired by the connection between the road traveled by Marco Polo, the historical motifs of the Canali archives and the character-defining elements of 8on8. This resulted in the incorporation of the Cafra Cat, a design used by Canali in the 1950s, and other shapes such as shooting stars. References to Marco Polo are also found in the earth color palette and the use of materials such as silk and wool.
How important is collaboration for Canali today and for the future?
SC: This collection is our first capsule, which makes it so special. Our brand has always celebrated innovation and culture and it is important that we can continue and continue on this path by broadening our horizons. As we look to the future, we hope to continue exploring partnerships with new brands and new artists while remaining rooted in our core values: quality, craftsmanship and excellence.
Li Gong, you mentioned the interpretation of haute couture from a contemporary perspective in the press release. What does this mean to you, exactly?
LG: For me, that means the collection gives Canali customers the ability to wear pieces that embrace their modern lifestyle without compromising the fit and integrity behind the brand’s signature stitching. We achieved this by changing small details such as the shape of the cuffs or the width of a pant leg.
What do you think is the role of bespoke clothing in 2021 and beyond?
SC: For over 85 years Canali has remained at the forefront of the menswear world, and we believe that couture will continue to be present in menswear for years to come. However, we are driven by innovation and look forward to continually exploring ways in which our heritage designs and attire suits can meet the needs of the modern customer.
How do you think fashion can work as a bridge between cultures?
LG: Fashion offers an unlimited opportunity to celebrate cultures, whether by using certain fabrics, cuts or design elements that draw attention to a culture’s rich history. For me, this is illustrated in the beaded detail of the baseball cap, inspired by a Yuan dynasty official’s hat, and the drawstring bag inspired by an ancient coin pouch.
SC: There are many ways to interpret the function of fashion to cross cultural barriers. We hope that we can continue to bring our craftsmanship and quality expertise to emerging designers around the world to create beautifully constructed garments. But we also hope to learn from our partners, their culture, their expertise and their way of seeing the world.
