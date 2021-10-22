



Tory Burch, Ben Barry, Rachel Schreiber, Pierre-Yves Roussel Tory Burch announces partnership to empower future fashion leaders with Parsons As one of the most famous and successful American designers working today, Tory Burch created a global luxury brand, guided by the principle of empowering women. Today, the brand announced a new five-year multidisciplinary partnership within the Parsons School of Fashion, which will promote and celebrate creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in various degree programs. The partnership also includes the formation of the Tory Burch Empowering Future Fashion Leaders Endowed scholarship fund, with a donation that will be matched to the creation of a $ 1,000,000 fund that will provide ongoing financial assistance to students each year. I am thrilled to partner with Parsons to help provide the next generation of creative talent with the resources, guidance and opportunities they need to grow and prosper in an industry that fascinates me, ”said Tory Burch, President executive and creative director. by Tory Burch LLC. “We are honored to work with these students. Their energy, determination and innovative spirit are incredibly inspiring. The Empower future fashion leaders the collaboration will span the academic disciplines of the Parsons School of Fashion, where students from the BFA Fashion Design, MFA Textiles and AAS Marketing and Communications programs will engage with the Tory Burch brand to explore innovative solutions for the design, development of products and marketing challenges facing the fashion industry. Parsons is very proud to partner with Tory Burch to provide greater access to fashion education and industry-driven educational experiences, said Ben Barry, Dean of the Parsons School of Fashion. Tory’s goal-oriented approach to the fashion industry has created a new model for the industry, and her designs, driven by extensive research, have become iconic in American fashion narratives. Tory is an inspiration to our students, and I can’t wait for them to learn from her and her team. Throughout the multi-year partnership, students will have the opportunity to visit Tory Burch workshops, benefit from mentorship from the Tory Burch team, partner on special projects with the brand, and more. The scholarship fund will also help reduce the financial burden on students attending Parsons and will play a critical role in supporting access to education and promoting a more diverse industry. Parsons and Tory Burch share many ideals and principles that underpin partnership, a common passion and commitment to advancing fashion through creativity and innovation, and a commitment to mentoring the next generation of chefs. company and designers. The two organizations are aligned in supporting women and marginalized communities through increased educational opportunities, scholarships and real-world learning experiences. The Tory Burch Foundation, founded in 2009, advances the empowerment and entrepreneurship of women in the United States by providing them with access to capital, education and digital resources. Tory Burch and members of his brand will also share their expertise and advice with students through class speaking engagements, public lectures, and real-world work experiences. Students will learn about a wide range of topics including design, creative campaigns, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

