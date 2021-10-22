Fashion
Women can only dress for themselves – the Bona Venture
BY ERICA GUSTAFSON, OPINION EDITOR
Wow! Look at you all dressed up today! Who are you trying to impress?
If I had a dollar for every time someone, be it a family member or a friend, would tell me this, I would have enough money to pay off my college debt. Saint-Bonaventure University. I heard him go to school, work, play sports or even just go grocery shopping at the store.
I also heard the opposite of this sentence. Why are you wearing this? You have to dress like a lady!
The thing about all of this is that these comments really piss me off, almost to the point that it’s hard to phrase.
I just don’t understand. Why does dressing up mean I’m trying to impress someone? Why do I have to dress for others? What does it mean to dress like a woman? Even so, why is this important to someone else in my life?
I know most of the people who comment on this just blame me, and they don’t mean anything by it. However, after hearing things like this constantly throughout my high school and college years, it really starts to bother me, almost like a fly circling around my head.
The interesting thing is that I’m not the only person to hear this. People are constantly asked questions about how they dress and who they dress for. The whole aspect revolves around whether people dress for themselves or for others.
Now, in all honesty, it can be any of these, and that’s okay. It doesn’t matter if you feel comfortable dressing for someone else you might want to impress or just look nice. The only thing we need to remember is that people, especially women, can dress for themselves too.
Maybe you feel really good about yourself and just want to dress a little better than usual. Or, you might just want to dress to the point where you feel comfortable and relaxed. In my case, that usually involves gray sweatpants and an oversized t-shirt.
Most people I know dress for a sentiment. It is not a rare thing.
Marlene Komar spoke about these emotions in a 2015 bustle.com article titled Who Do We Really Dress For?
Komar writes that different looks generate different emotions: powerful and unique, bright and colorful. So maybe we do it because of this: not necessarily dressing for people, but for the feelings that we were trying to achieve.
She goes on to say, if we keep in mind that what we dress for is not necessarily the approval of others, but rather for something as beautiful as the emotions we want to feel, then maybe be that fashion can get a little more fun and a little more less stressful.
Women can decide to dress for others if they wish, but this is not always the case.
In my case, I will never stop dressing in clothes that make me comfortable and express who I am. It doesn’t matter where I am or who I am with. I will never stop dressing myself. If people don’t like it, then they don’t have to look at me. It’s as simple as that.
