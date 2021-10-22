Dordt Men’s Basketball opens season in Chicago – KIWARadio.com

Chicago – Dordt will play two games this weekend in the Chicago, Illinois area in two competitions hosted by Governors State. Dordt will face William Penn (Iowa) on Friday at 5:00 p.m., then play either East-West or Governors State on Saturday. The matches are played like a real tournament, with the winners meeting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and the losers at 1:00 p.m. Governors State and East-West will play at 7:00 a.m. Friday.

William Penn is playing in his first game of the season after posting an overall record of 25-2 and a conference record of 18-1. The statesmen traveled to the site of the NAIA National Championship final last season before being eliminated in the round of 16.

Governors State was 11-11 last season and 7-4 at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Dordt was 18-8 last season and 13-7 in the GPAC and has three of his top six scorers, including a pair of career 1,000 scorers.

Jacob Vis leads the returning scorers with 12.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and he had 66% of his field goal attempts last season. Cade Bleeker reversed 10.6 points per game and Bryce Coppock scored 9.5 points per game with Camden Bialas averaging 5.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

Dordt topped teams 81.3-76.2 last season and topped teams 35.8-33.9 while achieving 49% of his field goals.

The Defenders are scheduled to host Mayville State on Friday, October 29 and Valley City State on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.