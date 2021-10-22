Why the Miu Mius micro-mini skirt is the biggest fashion statement of the 2022s

The biggest trend this season is tiny. Meet the micro-mini skirt, a holdover from the early to mid-decade outlet styles worn by all of the biggest names of that era: Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan among them. The style resurfaced and began to gain momentum on the catwalks earlier this year, when Miu Miu and Saint Laurent showed off tiny skirts in embellished jewelry and tweed for fall 2021. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo , Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Dua Lipa were quick to embrace the trend, mixing schoolgirl pleated skirts and sporty ones with Y2K basics. And who could forget Gen Z’s obsession with tennis skirts, who dominated summer fashion this year?

There’s no doubt that the miniskirt and more specifically the micro-miniskirt is everywhere right now, hopping on the runways of Spring 2022 at Blumarine and Miu Miu and all the way to fashion obsessives on TikTok. For spring 2022, Fendi, Prada, Versace, Dior, Simone Rocha and Moschino were just a handful of brands reinterpreting the garment.

Still, Miu Miu was the most talked-about person, barely showing off skirts that grazed, paired with cutout shirts and bare belly. It should be noted that Blumarine and Miu Miu are both designed by Lotta Volkova, which clearly shows that the coolest stylist in the fashion world has cemented the look in the upper echelons of style, no matter how good the minis are. are impractical or not.

Many designers and fans of the look attribute micro minis runway appearances to what’s known as the McBling revival (a subset of the popular Y2K style from 2003 to 2008), but for others it goes further. that. Sintra Martins, the rising designer behind fashion label Saint Sintra, says she took inspiration from an exhibit on Mary Quant (the designer of OG mini-skirts from the 1960s) and credits Spongebobs’ outfit as being more inspiring than any Y2K style. She has since put emphasis on belted, pleated minis and sparkling tutu styles.

Mary Quant is often considered the designer who popularized the miniskirt from the late ’60s to early’ 70s, which is a prime example of the 20-30 year trend cycle at play during McBling, and the resurgence that we observe today, adds Mandy lee, a trend cycle analyst.

I think the miniskirt is the perfect analogy for post-pandemic life, it seems a little silly, a little pointless, says Martins. Maybe, subconsciously, using less fabric also seems like a more tax-responsible thing, from a design standpoint. Perhaps there is also a certain promise of promiscuity that accompanies such imminent death. We have the impression that, collectively, we have decided to throw the policy of respectability to the wind. Mini skirts give me energy. Especially since we have to cover our faces in public with masks, what can we do other than show our legs instead?

Saint Sintra taking inspiration from 1960s designer Mary Quant feels like a loop moment in more ways than one. With many people still working from home, wearing masks and even preparing for booster shots, the pandemic is very much on everyone’s minds. When the miniskirt debuted in the 1960s, it went hand in hand with protests and conversations revolving around youth culture and feminism. Today’s mini conveys a sense of power and self-possession. With Texas SB8 and the fact that the pandemic has pushed many women out of the workforce into more traditional roles, it really feels like you’re in the midst of a sexual backlash against women, the historian adds. of fashion Einav Rabinovich-Renard. It’s possible that the mini, for many, has to do with the feeling of knocking down those ideas.

Still, with the mini’s rebirth on the track and its close relationship to the body, it would make the trend much more avant-garde if the aforementioned labels showed it on different body types. After all, we are past the lack of inclusiveness in early 2000s fashion. Something that worries me is that this trend seems to be a nod to the chic look of the heroine of. the late ’90s that glorified slim bodies over style or fashion, Lee adds. If today’s miniskirt isn’t a reaction to the same political ideas that faced the 1960s when it originally debuted, it could very well be about celebrating diversity if the creators were moving in this direction. Maybe as the trend spreads, the mini of the moment will embrace inclusiveness.

The revealing of skin and legs whether in the 1920s or with minis in the 1960s was also very much linked to the rise in the visibility of women in the public sphere and the gains of feminist movements, explains Rabinovitch-Fox. . I’m not surprised at the revealing clothing trend, I think it’s a lot about the idea of ​​breaking out of our post-pandemic cocoons. We all need an extra dose of vitamin D after being locked in our homes for so long.

But there is a major difference between the first and the last generation of mini skirts that took the catwalk and worn on our favorite celebrities. While the past conveyed sex appeal and femininity, the minis featured on the Spring 2022 runways talk about possessing one’s power in a different way. Miu Miu, for example, showcased boyish silhouettes, blurring the gender lines with khaki skirts and navy jumpers akin to a new type of uniform; there were hints of intellectualism. Simone Rocha, on the other hand, symbolized the power of femininity with voluminous petticoats paired with sleek, sculptural leather jackets, a testament to and homage to the designers’ experience with motherhood. Today’s mini is about dressing for yourself, rather than putting on a skirt to satisfy the male gaze.

Today, not only has the mini lost its radical factor, it has almost lost its sexual connotation, adds Rabinovitch-Fox. You can see it especially with Miu Miudes. Despite the very revealing clothes, there was no sense of sexual attractiveness, certainly not a sense of hyper-femininity, which was the meaning of the 1960s mini.

There’s also another reason why the garment is suddenly on trend: Corsets may have been the hottest item for showing off skin in recent years, but the micro-mini represents a similar aesthetic in that sense. that he shows the skin and puts the body to the bottom. display. Paris Hilton’s iconic micro-mini, which mimics the same coverage as a wide belt, seems to exemplify this style, says Lee. While not inherently an undergarment, it can be part of the underwear as an outerwear trend along with corsets, bloomers, slides, etc. because of its length and coverage, or lack of it.

A quick search on Depop reveals that the miniskirt is truly one of the most talked about and popular items of the season. But how that will materialize as the high fashion world continues to experiment with style will be even more interesting to see. I wouldn’t be surprised to see mini-shorts and skorts appear, as they are a bit more functional, in fabrics like delicate lace, leather, satin, tulle, and textures like pleats, embellishments, maybe even the volume, says Lee. Or wear the micro mini as a layering piece, over jeans, pants and longer skirts in true McBling Y2K fashion.

How far are you going to run this season? The choice is yours.