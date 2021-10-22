Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker dress as Sid and Nancy: pics





Scary season in full effect! Kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker entered the Halloween spirit a few days earlier, dressing up as punk icons Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The keeping up with the Kardashians The alum, 42, shared photos of the duo’s look via Instagram on Friday, October 23, just days after the couple’s engagement. Until Death Do Us Part, Poosh’s founder captioned the carousel of black and white photos. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted his own recap of the couples night out, adding the caption, Throw the Key. In the photos, Kardashian donned a blonde wig and mesh t-shirt over a black bra, while Barker wore a leather jacket and plenty of studs. He also added a spiky wig and a cigarette to complete the look. Spungen dated Vicious until her death in October 1978 at the age of 20 from a stabbing. Sex Pistols bassist Vicious was charged with his murder, but died of a heroin overdose in February 1979 before the case went to trial. In 1986, Gary Oldman played Vicious (real name Simon John Ritchie) in a biopic titled Sid and Nancy, who played Chloe webb like Spungen. Singer of the Sex Pistols Jean Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) later called the film the lowest life form, but it has since developed a cult following. Despite the dark end of real couples, Kardashian and Barkers’ looks received a lot of praise from their Instagram followers. How? ‘Or’ What?! It’s genius, wrote Harry hudson. THIS!!!!! , added Simon huck, a longtime friend of the Kardashians. The reality TV star and her fiance got engaged on Sunday, October 17, while visiting the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif., Less than a year after going public with their romance. Travis and Kourtney are both on cloud nine, source says Us weekly exclusively future spouses. The Kardashians, Jenners, and the Travis family are so happy for both of them. The two have yet to publicly discuss their wedding plans, but an insider said We that they are already thinking about expanding their family. They’ll have a baby together without a doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how, insider says We. Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with her ex-boyfriend Scott disick. Barker, for his part, shares his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna moakler, from whom he divorced in 2008. Keep scrolling for more photos of the duo Halloween costume:

