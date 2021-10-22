Fashion
My boyfriend is ready for a makeover. What do I do?
My boyfriend is 37 this month and has said he is ready for a wardrobe update. Its current look is based on graphic T-shirts (groups, sports teams) and jeans. He is a software developer and works remotely but is ready to invest. When it comes to high-quality casual men’s basics, what’s most important to keep in mind? Katie, Brooklyn. new York
It’s like The Princess Diaries, but with a different genre and without the pomp and circumstance. Or maybe a real life version of Steve Carell’s Ryan Gosling redesign in Crazy, Stupid, Love, only with a different starting point. We tend to focus on women when it comes to makeovers or wardrobe updates, in part because men’s clothing always seems so outlawed, but there’s also a long history ( although subtle) in male makeovers.
In fact, between the end of the costume as the default male dress code, the rise of working from home, and the general blurring of lines when it comes to gender expectations, I guess the male makeover may become more and more of a thing. . There’s a reason Shes All That, the 1999 high school makeover movie, just got a makeover as Hes All That. It’s in the air.
Plus, it doesn’t take much to update a wardrobe just a few key pieces and a slight shift in perspective for clothes to be seen as investments in and of themselves for the long haul. To this end, a few general points to keep in mind:
First of all, focus on quality. This is true regardless of dress or gender. If you want clothes that last, you have to spend money on materials. Test the strength of the seams and make sure the prints are aligned. And take the time to research where and how something is made. If you’re going to spend the money, you might as well use it to support a brand that produces responsibly.
Guy Trebay, our menswear critic, suggested that whether or not a man returns to the office, the broader back-to-work vibe means maybe it’s time to put on some hard pants and a jacket. . To that end, he said, some labels allow dressing in style, if not aggressively, bombproof.
He suggests Quaker Navy for his reinventions of all-American classics, especially chore coats cooler than a blazer but still with a hint of structure; and Faherty for a selection of excellent five pocket or comfort twill trousers who look grown-up but have enough stretch to connect with an old sartorial identity.
And, he said, keep an eye out for what Michael Bastian is doing at Brooks Brothers (especially when it comes to oxford shirts) and for what Brendon Babenzien, co-founder of Noah and former chief designer of Supreme, is going to do with J. Crew menswear.
Unfortunately, he added, when it comes to graphic t-shirts, maybe it’s time to put them away for posterity. Although given the evolution of the resale market, they may prove to have investment value.
