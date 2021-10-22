Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger returns home to celebrate major success





ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – With thousands of stores around the world and an internationally recognized name, Tommy Hilfiger is proud to be an Elmiran. Her foundation is rooted in a community that has inspired her dynamism and passion for fashion success. “I love this community. It has given me a lot and will always be a part of me. It really was the start of this journey, ”Tommy Hilfiger told 18 News. Tommy Hilfiger has thousands of stores around the world and a booming online business, but one store remains close to the heart of Hilfiger. At the corner of Center Way and Market Street is a Tommy Hilfiger store, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Crystal City. Store owner Betsy Hilfiger is excited to celebrate this historic milestone by giving back. “We are celebrating 10 years of being open on Market Street and we are celebrating this by giving back to the community,” said Betsy Hilfiger. On Friday, he donated $ 10,000 to the Third South Food Bank to commemorate the store’s anniversary. Sharing his success with the Southern Tier community is something Hilfiger is proud of because the region has given him a foundation. On this basis, Hilfiger built an empire. “He always gets up at six in the morning, working, working, working. It’s driving. It’s a passion for fashion, ”said fashion designer Andy Hilfiger. Starting with a series of stores in New York called People’s Square, Hilfiger quickly realized his design dreams. After some financial setbacks, he moved to New York with the desire to bring his creations to the four corners of the globe. Now he wants to inspire the next generation of fashion designers to pursue their passions and learn from his experiences. “I am truly honored and excited to unveil Elmira College Fashion Business School,” Hilfiger added. “Many students who graduate from art design schools venture out on their own and the majority of them fail because they lack business acumen. We would like to start with that. Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School offers students a concentration or minor in fashion marketing or fashion merchandising, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration. On her return trip, Hilfiger and her family unveiled part of the new Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School. The new Tommy Hilfiger Gallery, which honors the connections and pride of the Hilfiger family in their hometown, is located in Hamilton Hall at Elmira College. On display in the gallery are selected souvenirs and fashion items, special awards, rock and roll artifacts, special photos and pieces from family history. Her farewell message to the city of Elmira and to future designers who will soon enter the sacred halls of Elmira College is to never give up on your dream. “It’s very easy to give up along the way when difficulties come your way or when difficulties arise. Everything is possible. I think if I could do it, anyone could do it, ”Hilfiger concluded.

