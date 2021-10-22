Fashion
Letizia from Spain recycles the Hugo Boss dress for the THIRD time
Princess Leonor of Spain, who studied at “Hippie Hogwarts” in Wales, was joined by her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as her younger sister, as she greeted the winners of the Princess of Asturias Prize on Friday.
The Spanish royal family met the victors at the Hotel Reconquista in Oviedo, in the Principality of Asturias, in the north of the country.
Looking distinctively elegant, Letizia, 49, donned a recycled Hugo Boss dress for the occasion she first wore in 2019 at an event marking World Rare Disease Day.
The Thrifty Queen recently wore the dress in May this year, when she chaired a women’s leadership reflection event in the workplace in Madrid.
Following in her mother’s stylish footsteps, Leonor, who returned to Spain for a semester, looked effortlessly elegant in a short-sleeved blue dress, before changing into a monochromatic patterned gown later in the evening.
Queen Letizia of Spain was joined on Friday by her daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia, as they greet the winners of the Princess of Asturias Prize at the Hotel Reconquista in Oviedo.
King Felipe VI made an elegant presentation as he stood alongside Queen Letizia of Spain and their daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia, all of whom wore protective masks
Letizia debuted the Hugo Boss dress with all-black accessories in 2019 at an event to mark World Rare Disease Day (pictured, left), and again chaired a meeting of the Spanish Federation of Women of ‘business in Madrid in May 2021
Leonor, who wore her loose blonde hair in a wavy brushing, paired her quirky dress with nude-colored heels.
The teenager opted for a bit of makeup, adding just a touch of eye shadow and mascara, and donned a protective face amid Covid-19.
The 15-year-old heir to the throne has been studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales since September but returned home for a week of free time with loved ones during mid-term, with classes resuming on the 1st. November.
Meanwhile, her younger sister Princess Sofia, 14, donned a flowing pink dress which she teamed with black pumps.
Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor, King of Spain Felipe VI, Queen of Spain Letizia and Spanish Princess Sofia arrive for the Princess of Asturias 2021 award ceremony at the Reconquista Hotel in Oviedo
Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (C) and King Felipe VI of Spain (2e-R) presented an elegant display on their arrival for the ceremony
Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor delivers speech at Princess of Asturias award ceremony in 2021
British vaccinologist and Vaccitech co-founder Sarah Gilbert (left) receives the Princesa de Asturias Prize for scientific and technical research
Canadian biologist Derrick Rossi (left) receives the Princesa de Asturias Prize for Scientific and Technical Research
It comes a day after the Spanish Royal Family attended the traditional Princess of Asturias Prize concert held at the Principe Felipe Auditorium in Oviedo.
The event traditionally takes place on the eve of the Princess of Asturias Prize, but was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharing her name with Leonor, heiress to the throne of Spain and holder of the title of Princess of Asturias, the annual awards are presented to individuals or organizations who achieve notable achievements in the fields of science, letters and public affairs. .
The Princess of Asturias Prize was created in 1980 by Felipe, who was then heir to the throne, before ascending to the throne in 2014.
The event was created to consolidate the links between the autonomous community Principality of Asturias and the King, as well as to encourage scientific, cultural and humanistic development.
Each year, the winners receive a sculpture made by the prestigious Spanish sculptor Joan Mir.
journalist and activist Gloria Steinem (L) receives the Princesa de Asturias Prize for Communication and Humanity
American physician and scientist Drew Weissman (left) receives the Princesa de Asturias Prize for scientific and technical research
The Spanish royal family were seen standing and applauding during the ceremony
Looking distinctively elegant, Letizia, 49, donned a recycled Hugo Boss dress for the occasion she first wore in 2019 at an event marking World Rare Disease Day. In photo7, King Felipe VI of Spain (2-L), Crown Princess Leonor (L), Queen Letizia (3-L) and Infanta Sofia (4-L) welcome Asturias Regional President Adrian Barbon (R)
Following in her mother’s elegant footsteps, Princess Leonor (right), who studied at “Hippie Hogwarts” in Wales but returned to Spain for a semester, looked effortlessly elegant in a blue dress with sleeves capes.
Princess Sofia, 14, donned a flowing pink dress which she teamed with black pumps. Pictured are Spain’s King Felipe (L), Crown Princess Leonor (2-L), Infanta Sofia (R) and Queen Letizia (2-R)
